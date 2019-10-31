CNW Media Daybook for Friday, November 1, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Presentation of letters of credence

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-rideau-hall-865978906.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Movember Mobile Barbershop (Movember Man Cave) at the Toronto Fire Academy

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Toronto Fire Academy, 895 Eastern Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-toronto-first-responders-shave-clean-to-raise-funds-amp-awareness-for-movember-869818339.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Press Conference by Interlake Reserves Tribal Council First Nations on Governments' Response to State of Emergency in Manitoba

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Gallery, 150 Wellington Street, Ottawa.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-by-interlake-reserves-tribal-council-first-nations-on-governments-response-to-state-of-emergency-in-manitoba-880132986.html



TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

"Shop the Real LCBO" information picket

CITY:

HAGAR

LOCATION:

7260 Hwy 535, Hagar

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-hagar-on-friday-855080821.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!

CITY:

BANFF

LOCATION:

Banff Elementary School, 325 Squirrel Street, Banff, AB T1L 1K1

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canadian-space-agency-astronaut-jenni-sidey-gibbons-recruiting-junior-astronauts--834880685.html



TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

CIBC's Victor Dodig speaks at the Economic Club of Canada

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Economic Club of Canada

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cibc-s-victor-dodig-to-speak-at-the-economic-club-of-canada-calgary-849833734.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!

CITY:

EXSHAW

LOCATION:

Exshaw School, 27 Mountain Allen Drive, Exshaw, AB T0L 2C0

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canadian-space-agency-astronaut-jenni-sidey-gibbons-recruiting-junior-astronauts--834880685.html  


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!

CITY:

CANMORE

LOCATION:

Coast Canmore Hotel, 511 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore, AB T1W 1N7

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canadian-space-agency-astronaut-jenni-sidey-gibbons-recruiting-junior-astronauts--834880685.html  

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

FactualWEST, the only television conference in North America focused on creative development for creators, producers and broadcasters

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Segal Centre, 500 Granville Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/factualwest-the-only-television-conference-in-north-america-focused-on-creative-development-for-creators-producers-and-broadcasters-returns-to-vancouver-810207383.html

