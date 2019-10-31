CNW Media Daybook for Friday, November 1, 2019
Oct 31, 2019, 22:16 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
ONTARIO
TIME:
10:30
EVENT:
Presentation of letters of credence
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
Rideau Hall
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-rideau-hall-865978906.html
TIME:
11:30
EVENT:
Movember Mobile Barbershop (Movember Man Cave) at the Toronto Fire Academy
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
Toronto Fire Academy, 895 Eastern Avenue
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-toronto-first-responders-shave-clean-to-raise-funds-amp-awareness-for-movember-869818339.html
TIME:
12:00
EVENT:
Press Conference by Interlake Reserves Tribal Council First Nations on Governments' Response to State of Emergency in Manitoba
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
National Press Gallery, 150 Wellington Street, Ottawa.
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-by-interlake-reserves-tribal-council-first-nations-on-governments-response-to-state-of-emergency-in-manitoba-880132986.html
TIME:
15:30
EVENT:
"Shop the Real LCBO" information picket
CITY:
HAGAR
LOCATION:
7260 Hwy 535, Hagar
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-hagar-on-friday-855080821.html
ALBERTA
TIME:
10:30
EVENT:
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!
CITY:
BANFF
LOCATION:
Banff Elementary School, 325 Squirrel Street, Banff, AB T1L 1K1
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canadian-space-agency-astronaut-jenni-sidey-gibbons-recruiting-junior-astronauts--834880685.html
TIME:
12:30
EVENT:
CIBC's Victor Dodig speaks at the Economic Club of Canada
CITY:
CALGARY
LOCATION:
Economic Club of Canada
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cibc-s-victor-dodig-to-speak-at-the-economic-club-of-canada-calgary-849833734.html
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!
CITY:
EXSHAW
LOCATION:
Exshaw School, 27 Mountain Allen Drive, Exshaw, AB T0L 2C0
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canadian-space-agency-astronaut-jenni-sidey-gibbons-recruiting-junior-astronauts--834880685.html
TIME:
15:30
EVENT:
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!
CITY:
CANMORE
LOCATION:
Coast Canmore Hotel, 511 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore, AB T1W 1N7
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canadian-space-agency-astronaut-jenni-sidey-gibbons-recruiting-junior-astronauts--834880685.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
15:00
EVENT:
FactualWEST, the only television conference in North America focused on creative development for creators, producers and broadcasters
CITY:
VANCOUVER
LOCATION:
Segal Centre, 500 Granville Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/factualwest-the-only-television-conference-in-north-america-focused-on-creative-development-for-creators-producers-and-broadcasters-returns-to-vancouver-810207383.html
