CNW Media Daybook for Friday, May 31, 2019

FRIDAY, MAY 31

FRIDAY, MAY 31

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

CUPE public sector employees mobilize in St. John's ahead of the next round of bargaining

CITY:

ST. JOHN'S

LOCATION:

Rally at Confederation Building

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cupe-public-sector-employees-will-mobilize-in-st-john-s-ahead-of-the-next-round-of-bargaining--828005877.html

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

MP Fillmore announces investments in Oceans research partnerships in Halifax

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Dalhousie University, A.L. MacDonald (D) Building, 5283 Morris Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-fillmore-to-announce-investments-in-oceans-research-partnerships-in-halifax-835704631.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Qualtrough announces how the Government of Canada is improving accessibility for persons with disabilities

CITY:

MONCTON

LOCATION:

Avenir Centre, 150 Canada Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-qualtrough-to-announce-how-the-government-of-canada-is-improving-accessibility-for-persons-with-disabilities-819324864.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Marc Garneau makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Montréal

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

La rue des Femmes, 1050 Jeanne-Mance Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-marc-garneau-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-montreal-870682764.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding CED support for Immune Biosolutions

CITY:

SHERBROOKE

LOCATION:

Espace LABz, 2650 Maximilien-Chagnon Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-ced-support-for-immune-biosolutions-a-recognized-leader-in-the-development-of-antibodies-886232663.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister Jordan delivers the opening keynote at the FCM Rural Town Hall and participates in a question-and-answer session

CITY:

QUEBEC CITY

LOCATION:

Quebec City Convention Centre, Room 2000C, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-rural-economic-development-attends-the-federation-of-canadian-municipalities-annual-conference-836210337.html


TIME:

16:45

EVENT:

Minister Jordan and Parliamentary Secretary Serré hold a media availability

CITY:

QUEBEC CITY

LOCATION:

Quebec City Convention Centre, Press Theatre – Room, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-rural-economic-development-attends-the-federation-of-canadian-municipalities-annual-conference-836210337.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

World-renowned 3D artist creates his first-ever Toronto masterpiece celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall), 220 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/one-king-to-rule-the-mall--836621790.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Healthy Planet Ancaster - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony

CITY:

ANCASTER

LOCATION:

Healthy Planet, 821 Golf Links Rd #1a

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-ancaster-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-may-31st-10-00-am-at-821-golf-links-rd-featuring-councillor-lloyd-ferguson-and-dr-renata-zambo-nd-852505610.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Toronto

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

940 Sheppard Ave. W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-toronto-839321467.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Lebouthillier marks the wrap-up of the 2019 tax filing season for individuals

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

Hamilton Niagara Tax Services Office, 55 Bay Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lebouthillier-to-mark-the-wrap-up-of-the-2019-tax-filing-season-for-individuals-811479653.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Hajdu makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Thunder Bay

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise, 110-105 May St N

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-thunder-bay-805611599.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Duncan announces investments to expand sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Native Child and Family Services of Toronto, 30 College Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-announce-investments-to-expand-sport-and-physical-activity-programming-in-indigenous-communities-844705588.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Bains makes announcement on gender, diversity and inclusion statistics

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Malton Community Centre and Library, 3540 Morning Star Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-make-announcement-on-gender-diversity-and-inclusion-statistics-828238854.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

Current River Park, 570 Cumberland Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-thunder-bay-817251299.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Newcastle

CITY:

NEWCASTLE

LOCATION:

153 King Avenue East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-newcastle-821316292.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Healthy Planet Cambridge - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony

CITY:

CAMBRIDGE

LOCATION:

Healthy Planet, 600 Hespeler Rd Unit 59B

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-cambridge-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-may-31st-2-00-pm-at-600-hespeler-rd-featuring-mp-for-cambridge-mr-bryan-may-lifestyle-influencers-ayla-krasa-amp-melissa-liliana-820154152.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Women-led businesses in Manitoba receive support for business development

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Women's Enterprise Centre of Manitoba, 100-207 Donald St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-women-led-businesses-in-manitoba-receive-support-for-business-development-896131880.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale celebrates investment in science and engineering researchers at University of Regina

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

University of Regina Main Campus, Research and Innovation Centre Atrium, 3737 Wascana Parkway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-celebrate-investment-in-science-and-engineering-researchers-at-university-of-regina-820387424.html

