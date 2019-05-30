CNW Media Daybook for Friday, May 31, 2019
May 30, 2019, 22:16 ET
TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
FRIDAY, MAY 31
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
11:45
|
EVENT:
|
CUPE public sector employees mobilize in St. John's ahead of the next round of bargaining
|
CITY:
|
ST. JOHN'S
|
LOCATION:
|
Rally at Confederation Building
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cupe-public-sector-employees-will-mobilize-in-st-john-s-ahead-of-the-next-round-of-bargaining--828005877.html
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Fillmore announces investments in Oceans research partnerships in Halifax
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Dalhousie University, A.L. MacDonald (D) Building, 5283 Morris Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-fillmore-to-announce-investments-in-oceans-research-partnerships-in-halifax-835704631.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Qualtrough announces how the Government of Canada is improving accessibility for persons with disabilities
|
CITY:
|
MONCTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Avenir Centre, 150 Canada Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-qualtrough-to-announce-how-the-government-of-canada-is-improving-accessibility-for-persons-with-disabilities-819324864.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Marc Garneau makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
La rue des Femmes, 1050 Jeanne-Mance Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-marc-garneau-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-montreal-870682764.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding CED support for Immune Biosolutions
|
CITY:
|
SHERBROOKE
|
LOCATION:
|
Espace LABz, 2650 Maximilien-Chagnon Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-ced-support-for-immune-biosolutions-a-recognized-leader-in-the-development-of-antibodies-886232663.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Jordan delivers the opening keynote at the FCM Rural Town Hall and participates in a question-and-answer session
|
CITY:
|
QUEBEC CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
Quebec City Convention Centre, Room 2000C, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-rural-economic-development-attends-the-federation-of-canadian-municipalities-annual-conference-836210337.html
|
TIME:
|
16:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Jordan and Parliamentary Secretary Serré hold a media availability
|
CITY:
|
QUEBEC CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
Quebec City Convention Centre, Press Theatre – Room, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-rural-economic-development-attends-the-federation-of-canadian-municipalities-annual-conference-836210337.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
World-renowned 3D artist creates his first-ever Toronto masterpiece celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall), 220 Yonge Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/one-king-to-rule-the-mall--836621790.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Healthy Planet Ancaster - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony
|
CITY:
|
ANCASTER
|
LOCATION:
|
Healthy Planet, 821 Golf Links Rd #1a
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-ancaster-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-may-31st-10-00-am-at-821-golf-links-rd-featuring-councillor-lloyd-ferguson-and-dr-renata-zambo-nd-852505610.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Toronto
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
940 Sheppard Ave. W
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-toronto-839321467.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Lebouthillier marks the wrap-up of the 2019 tax filing season for individuals
|
CITY:
|
HAMILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Hamilton Niagara Tax Services Office, 55 Bay Street North
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lebouthillier-to-mark-the-wrap-up-of-the-2019-tax-filing-season-for-individuals-811479653.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Hajdu makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Thunder Bay
|
CITY:
|
THUNDER BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise, 110-105 May St N
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-thunder-bay-805611599.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duncan announces investments to expand sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Native Child and Family Services of Toronto, 30 College Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-announce-investments-to-expand-sport-and-physical-activity-programming-in-indigenous-communities-844705588.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bains makes announcement on gender, diversity and inclusion statistics
|
CITY:
|
MISSISSAUGA
|
LOCATION:
|
Malton Community Centre and Library, 3540 Morning Star Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-make-announcement-on-gender-diversity-and-inclusion-statistics-828238854.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
THUNDER BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Current River Park, 570 Cumberland Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-thunder-bay-817251299.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Newcastle
|
CITY:
|
NEWCASTLE
|
LOCATION:
|
153 King Avenue East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-newcastle-821316292.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Healthy Planet Cambridge - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony
|
CITY:
|
CAMBRIDGE
|
LOCATION:
|
Healthy Planet, 600 Hespeler Rd Unit 59B
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-cambridge-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-may-31st-2-00-pm-at-600-hespeler-rd-featuring-mp-for-cambridge-mr-bryan-may-lifestyle-influencers-ayla-krasa-amp-melissa-liliana-820154152.html
MANITOBA
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Women-led businesses in Manitoba receive support for business development
|
CITY:
|
WINNIPEG
|
LOCATION:
|
Women's Enterprise Centre of Manitoba, 100-207 Donald St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-women-led-businesses-in-manitoba-receive-support-for-business-development-896131880.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale celebrates investment in science and engineering researchers at University of Regina
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Regina Main Campus, Research and Innovation Centre Atrium, 3737 Wascana Parkway
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-celebrate-investment-in-science-and-engineering-researchers-at-university-of-regina-820387424.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
