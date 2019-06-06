CNW Media Daybook for Friday, June 7, 2019

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Unifor hosts rally and BBQ to support Tandus Carpets workers

CITY:

TRURO

LOCATION:

Tandus Carpets, 435 Willow St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unifor-hosts-rally-and-bbq-to-support-tandus-carpets-workers-874770053.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for CFDCs and BDCs in the regions of Quebec

CITY:

LÉVIS

LOCATION:

La Boîte à Malt, 1810 Route des Rivières, Suite 402

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-cfdcs-and-bdcs-in-the-regions-of-quebec-882321201.html



TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Announcement of the 1,000th community housing unit created thanks to the Fonds d'Investissement de Montréal Founded by Phyllis Lambert

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Chalet – Parc du Pélican, 2590 Rue Masson

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-announcement-of-the-1-000th-community-housing-unit-created-thanks-to-the-fonds-d-investissement-de-montreal-founded-by-phyllis-lambert-895081320.html



TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for two businesses and one organization in La Tuque

CITY:

LA TUQUE

LOCATION:

Microbrasserie La Pécheresse, 355 Saint-Zéphirin Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-two-businesses-and-one-organization-in-la-tuque-896347558.html



TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four Chaudière-Appalaches winter tourism organizations

CITY:

LÉVIS

LOCATION:

Clubhouse, Club Auto-Neige Ville-Marie, 1170 Ville-Marie Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-four-chaudiere-appalaches-winter-tourism-organizations-858984137.html



TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Rémi Massé announces support for local small and medium business working in Canada's steel sector

CITY:

SAINT-MARTIN

LOCATION:

PJB Industries, 36 7e Rue Ouest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-remi-masse-member-of-parliament-for-avignon-la-mitis-matane-matapedia-and-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-innovation-science-and-economic-development-to-announce-support-for-local-small-and-medium-business-wor-800204878.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Honourable John McKay announces the modernization of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in Toronto

CITY:

SCARBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Progress Career Planning Institute, 1200 Markham Rd- Suite 400

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-john-mckay-to-announce-the-modernization-of-the-youth-employment-and-skills-strategy-in-toronto-815761399.html



TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Federal correctional officers protest the Prison Needle Exchange Program

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Departure: Confederation Park, Laurier Ave W & Elgin St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-prison-needle-exchange-program-891183877.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Local family receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home with support from governments of Canada and Saskatchewan

CITY:

PRINCE ALBERT

LOCATION:

589 24th Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-local-family-receives-keys-to-habitat-for-humanity-home-with-support-from-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-814186283.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson announces funding for new Indigenous program to support the conservation of fish and fish habitats

CITY:

NORTH VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Capilano River Hatchery, 4500 Capilano Park Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-announces-funding-for-new-indigenous-program-to-support-the-conservation-of-fish-and-fish-habitats-832575099.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in Vancouver

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Helena Gutteridge Plaza (City Hall), 453 W 12th Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-vancouver-826945239.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

MP Sidhu makes a forestry announcement

CITY:

MISSION

LOCATION:

Eighteen Pastures Golf Course – Side patio, 29110 Matheson Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-sidhu-to-make-a-forestry-announcement-807489736.html

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister McKenna makes an announcement on Climate Change and Inuit Nunangat

CITY:

INUVIK

LOCATION:

Ingamo Hall Friendship Centre, 20 MacKenzie Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-make-an-announcement-on-climate-change-and-inuit-nunangat-835956820.html

