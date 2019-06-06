CNW Media Daybook for Friday, June 7, 2019
Jun 06, 2019, 21:20 ET
TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Unifor hosts rally and BBQ to support Tandus Carpets workers
|
CITY:
|
TRURO
|
LOCATION:
|
Tandus Carpets, 435 Willow St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unifor-hosts-rally-and-bbq-to-support-tandus-carpets-workers-874770053.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:45
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for CFDCs and BDCs in the regions of Quebec
|
CITY:
|
LÉVIS
|
LOCATION:
|
La Boîte à Malt, 1810 Route des Rivières, Suite 402
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-cfdcs-and-bdcs-in-the-regions-of-quebec-882321201.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement of the 1,000th community housing unit created thanks to the Fonds d'Investissement de Montréal Founded by Phyllis Lambert
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Chalet – Parc du Pélican, 2590 Rue Masson
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-announcement-of-the-1-000th-community-housing-unit-created-thanks-to-the-fonds-d-investissement-de-montreal-founded-by-phyllis-lambert-895081320.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for two businesses and one organization in La Tuque
|
CITY:
|
LA TUQUE
|
LOCATION:
|
Microbrasserie La Pécheresse, 355 Saint-Zéphirin Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-two-businesses-and-one-organization-in-la-tuque-896347558.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four Chaudière-Appalaches winter tourism organizations
|
CITY:
|
LÉVIS
|
LOCATION:
|
Clubhouse, Club Auto-Neige Ville-Marie, 1170 Ville-Marie Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-four-chaudiere-appalaches-winter-tourism-organizations-858984137.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Rémi Massé announces support for local small and medium business working in Canada's steel sector
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-MARTIN
|
LOCATION:
|
PJB Industries, 36 7e Rue Ouest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-remi-masse-member-of-parliament-for-avignon-la-mitis-matane-matapedia-and-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-innovation-science-and-economic-development-to-announce-support-for-local-small-and-medium-business-wor-800204878.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable John McKay announces the modernization of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in Toronto
|
CITY:
|
SCARBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
Progress Career Planning Institute, 1200 Markham Rd- Suite 400
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-john-mckay-to-announce-the-modernization-of-the-youth-employment-and-skills-strategy-in-toronto-815761399.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Federal correctional officers protest the Prison Needle Exchange Program
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Departure: Confederation Park, Laurier Ave W & Elgin St
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-prison-needle-exchange-program-891183877.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Local family receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home with support from governments of Canada and Saskatchewan
|
CITY:
|
PRINCE ALBERT
|
LOCATION:
|
589 24th Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-local-family-receives-keys-to-habitat-for-humanity-home-with-support-from-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-814186283.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson announces funding for new Indigenous program to support the conservation of fish and fish habitats
|
CITY:
|
NORTH VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Capilano River Hatchery, 4500 Capilano Park Rd
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-announces-funding-for-new-indigenous-program-to-support-the-conservation-of-fish-and-fish-habitats-832575099.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in Vancouver
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Helena Gutteridge Plaza (City Hall), 453 W 12th Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-vancouver-826945239.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Sidhu makes a forestry announcement
|
CITY:
|
MISSION
|
LOCATION:
|
Eighteen Pastures Golf Course – Side patio, 29110 Matheson Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-sidhu-to-make-a-forestry-announcement-807489736.html
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna makes an announcement on Climate Change and Inuit Nunangat
|
CITY:
|
INUVIK
|
LOCATION:
|
Ingamo Hall Friendship Centre, 20 MacKenzie Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-make-an-announcement-on-climate-change-and-inuit-nunangat-835956820.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article