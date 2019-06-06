CNW Media Daybook for Friday, June 7, 2019

TIME: 09:45

EVENT: Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for CFDCs and BDCs in the regions of Quebec

CITY: LÉVIS

LOCATION: La Boîte à Malt, 1810 Route des Rivières, Suite 402







TIME: 10:30

EVENT: Announcement of the 1,000th community housing unit created thanks to the Fonds d'Investissement de Montréal Founded by Phyllis Lambert

CITY: MONTRÉAL

LOCATION: Chalet – Parc du Pélican, 2590 Rue Masson







TIME: 10:30

EVENT: Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for two businesses and one organization in La Tuque

CITY: LA TUQUE

LOCATION: Microbrasserie La Pécheresse, 355 Saint-Zéphirin Street







TIME: 11:30

EVENT: Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four Chaudière-Appalaches winter tourism organizations

CITY: LÉVIS

LOCATION: Clubhouse, Club Auto-Neige Ville-Marie, 1170 Ville-Marie Road







TIME: 15:00

EVENT: Member of Parliament Rémi Massé announces support for local small and medium business working in Canada's steel sector

CITY: SAINT-MARTIN