CNW Media Daybook for Friday, June 21, 2019

FRIDAY, JUNE 21
QUEBEC
TIME:
09:00
EVENT:
MP William Amos presents an interactive map celebrating the diversity and history of Indigenous place names across Canada
CITY:
GATINEAU
LOCATION:
Museum of History, 100 Laurier Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-interactive-map-recognizes-indigenous-place-names-in-canada-816070271.html
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Announcement of financial support for two petroleum product tank manufacturing plants
CITY:
COWANSVILLE
LOCATION:
Granby Industries, 1st Floor, 98 Des Industries Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-two-petroleum-product-tank-manufacturing-plants-861854458.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
09:30
EVENT:
MP Longfield makes smart grid announcements
CITY:
GUELPH
LOCATION:
Alectra GRE&T Centre, 395 Southgate Drive
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-longfield-to-make-smart-grid-announcements-877219402.html
TIME:
09:45
EVENT:
MP Peter Fragiskatos tours the Stonetown Artisan Cheese facility
CITY:
ST. MARYS
LOCATION:
Stonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd., 5021 Perth Line 8
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-supports-two-local-dairy-processing-companies-842074496.html
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in St. Catharines
CITY:
ST. CATHARINES
LOCATION:
176 Oakdale Avenue
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-st-catharines-855046265.html
TIME:
10:30
EVENT:
MP Fragiskatos announces a federal investment to the Shepherd Gourmet Dairy Inc. and Stonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd.
CITY:
ST. MARYS
LOCATION:
Shepherd Gourmet Dairy Inc., 38 Enterprise Drive
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-supports-two-local-dairy-processing-companies-842074496.html
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
MP Chris Bittle makes an important announcement in support of the women's movement in Fort Erie
CITY:
FORT ERIE
LOCATION:
Niagara Chapter-Native Women Inc., 1088 Garrison Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-chris-bittle-member-of-parliament-for-st-catharines-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-the-women-s-movement-in-fort-erie-867599953.html
