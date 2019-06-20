CNW Media Daybook for Friday, June 21, 2019

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

MP William Amos presents an interactive map celebrating the diversity and history of Indigenous place names across Canada

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Museum of History, 100 Laurier Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-interactive-map-recognizes-indigenous-place-names-in-canada-816070271.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Announcement of financial support for two petroleum product tank manufacturing plants

CITY:

COWANSVILLE

LOCATION:

Granby Industries, 1st Floor, 98 Des Industries Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-two-petroleum-product-tank-manufacturing-plants-861854458.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

MP Longfield makes smart grid announcements

CITY:

GUELPH

LOCATION:

Alectra GRE&T Centre, 395 Southgate Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-longfield-to-make-smart-grid-announcements-877219402.html


TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

MP Peter Fragiskatos tours the Stonetown Artisan Cheese facility

CITY:

ST. MARYS

LOCATION:

Stonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd., 5021 Perth Line 8

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-supports-two-local-dairy-processing-companies-842074496.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in St. Catharines

CITY:

ST. CATHARINES

LOCATION:

176 Oakdale Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-st-catharines-855046265.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

MP Fragiskatos announces a federal investment to the Shepherd Gourmet Dairy Inc. and Stonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd.

CITY:

ST. MARYS

LOCATION:

Shepherd Gourmet Dairy Inc., 38 Enterprise Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-supports-two-local-dairy-processing-companies-842074496.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

MP Chris Bittle makes an important announcement in support of the women's movement in Fort Erie

CITY:

FORT ERIE

LOCATION:

Niagara Chapter-Native Women Inc., 1088 Garrison Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-chris-bittle-member-of-parliament-for-st-catharines-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-the-women-s-movement-in-fort-erie-867599953.html

