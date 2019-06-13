CNW Media Daybook for Friday, June 14, 2019
Jun 13, 2019, 22:17 ET
TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
10:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Seamus O'Regan announces on-reserve infrastructure improvement projects made possible by the Gas Tax Fund
|
CITY:
|
KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION
|
LOCATION:
|
Kingsclear Pedway
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-seamus-o-regan-to-announce-on-reserve-infrastructure-improvement-projects-made-possible-by-the-gas-tax-fund-837624662.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement for the Société du Port de Valleyfield
|
CITY:
|
SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD
|
LOCATION:
|
Société du Port de Valleyfield, 950 Gérard-Cadieux Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-for-the-societe-du-port-de-valleyfield-835845657.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Conservative Party of Canada candidate David Tordjman will officially launch his campaign in the heart of the Mount Royal riding
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Hotel Ruby Foo's, 7655 Decarie Blvd
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-david-tordjman-to-launch-campaign-for-parliament-on-friday-880101856.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau highlights the launch of public consultations as part of the Canadian Organic Standards review
|
CITY:
|
SHERBROOKE
|
LOCATION:
|
Coopérative Alentour, 510 Jean-Paul-Perrault Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-notice-government-of-canada-helps-build-a-stronger-and-more-competitive-organic-industry-846146920.html
|
TIME:
|
15:15
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
CLORIDORME
|
LOCATION:
|
City Hall, 472 route 132
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-the-gaspesie-region-812443120.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Ministers Hussen and Jordan make an announcement on immigration
|
CITY:
|
SAULT STE. MARIE
|
LOCATION:
|
Sault Ste. Marie City Hall, 99 Foster Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-hussen-and-jordan-to-make-announcement-838315053.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Tassi makes an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at Hamilton International Airport
|
CITY:
|
HAMILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, 9300 Airport Rd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-infrastructure-improvements-at-hamilton-international-airport-810695724.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP McGuinty makes a green infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Ottawa Community Housing, 265 Viewmount Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-mcguinty-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-837482256.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Hussen and MP Sheehan make an announcement on immigration
|
CITY:
|
SAULT STE. MARIE
|
LOCATION:
|
Sault Ste. Marie City Hall, 99 Foster Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-mcguinty-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-837482256.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Facebook Canada's 'Civic Boost' tour
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Red & White Club, 1833 Crowchild Trail Northwest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-facebook-canada-brings-civic-boost-tour-to-vancouver-and-calgary-826101835.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bains announces funding in support of skills development and jobs for the digital economy
|
CITY:
|
BRAMPTON
|
LOCATION:
|
The Rose Theatre, 1 Theatre Lane
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-funding-in-support-of-skills-development-and-jobs-for-the-digital-economy-854638923.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces support for social purpose organizations
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre for Social Innovation, 192 Spadina Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-support-for-social-purpose-organizations-806828740.html
|
TIME:
|
18:00
|
EVENT:
|
Presentation of the Michener Award and Michener-Deacon Fellowships
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rideau Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-the-michener-award-and-michener-deacon-fellowships-809221666.html
MANITOBA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
The federal government makes an announcement related to housing for individuals, families, and seniors in Winnipeg
|
CITY:
|
WINNIPEG
|
LOCATION:
|
200 Arlington St
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-supports-new-affordable-housing-complex-in-winnipeg-831308640.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Carr announces new strategy to grow the western Canadian economy and support middle class jobs through trade
|
CITY:
|
WINNIPEG
|
LOCATION:
|
Rooftop patio – Skilled Trades & Technology Centre, Red River College – Notre Dame Campus, 2055 Notre Dame Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-carr-to-announce-new-strategy-to-grow-the-western-canadian-economy-and-support-middle-class-jobs-through-trade-802400145.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Former BC Regional Chief talks Indigenous Ownership of Pipelines at VBOT
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver - Waterfront Ballroom, 900 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-former-bc-regional-chief-to-talk-indigenous-ownership-of-pipelines-at-vbot-840298982.html
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Kirsty Duncan announces investments in Canada Research Chairs
|
CITY:
|
VICTORIA
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Victoria, Michael Williams Building, 3800 Finnerty Rd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-announce-major-investments-in-canada-research-chairs-816721862.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Murray launches new strategy to grow the Western Canadian economy and support middle class jobs
|
CITY:
|
BURNABY
|
LOCATION:
|
NE 4 – Carpentry Building, British Columbia Institute of Technology – Burnaby Campus, 3700 Willingdon Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-murray-to-launch-new-strategy-to-grow-the-western-canadian-economy-and-support-middle-class-jobs-828496300.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Blair makes a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
COQUITLAM
|
LOCATION:
|
Children of the Street Society, 210 – 1130 Austin Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-blair-to-make-a-funding-announcement-839450840.html
|
TIME:
|
14:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duncan visits the University of British Columbia to celebrate research investment
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
The Chapman Learning Commons, Level 3, Room 302 (Dodson Room), Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, The University of British Columbia, 1961 East Mall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-visit-the-university-of-british-columbia-to-celebrate-research-investment-809841181.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article