CNW Media Daybook for Friday, June 14, 2019

Jun 13, 2019, 22:17 ET

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

10:45

EVENT:

Minister Seamus O'Regan announces on-reserve infrastructure improvement projects made possible by the Gas Tax Fund

CITY:

KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION

LOCATION:

Kingsclear Pedway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-seamus-o-regan-to-announce-on-reserve-infrastructure-improvement-projects-made-possible-by-the-gas-tax-fund-837624662.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement for the Société du Port de Valleyfield

CITY:

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD

LOCATION:

Société du Port de Valleyfield, 950 Gérard-Cadieux Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-for-the-societe-du-port-de-valleyfield-835845657.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Conservative Party of Canada candidate David Tordjman will officially launch his campaign in the heart of the Mount Royal riding

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Hotel Ruby Foo's, 7655 Decarie Blvd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-david-tordjman-to-launch-campaign-for-parliament-on-friday-880101856.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau highlights the launch of public consultations as part of the Canadian Organic Standards review

CITY:

SHERBROOKE

LOCATION:

Coopérative Alentour, 510 Jean-Paul-Perrault Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-notice-government-of-canada-helps-build-a-stronger-and-more-competitive-organic-industry-846146920.html


TIME:

15:15

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

CLORIDORME

LOCATION:

City Hall, 472 route 132

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-the-gaspesie-region-812443120.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Ministers Hussen and Jordan make an announcement on immigration

CITY:

SAULT STE. MARIE

LOCATION:

Sault Ste. Marie City Hall, 99 Foster Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-hussen-and-jordan-to-make-announcement-838315053.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Tassi makes an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at Hamilton International Airport

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, 9300 Airport Rd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-infrastructure-improvements-at-hamilton-international-airport-810695724.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

MP McGuinty makes a green infrastructure announcement

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Ottawa Community Housing, 265 Viewmount Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-mcguinty-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-837482256.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Hussen and MP Sheehan make an announcement on immigration

CITY:

SAULT STE. MARIE

LOCATION:

Sault Ste. Marie City Hall, 99 Foster Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-mcguinty-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-837482256.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Facebook Canada's 'Civic Boost' tour

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Red & White Club, 1833 Crowchild Trail Northwest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-facebook-canada-brings-civic-boost-tour-to-vancouver-and-calgary-826101835.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister Bains announces funding in support of skills development and jobs for the digital economy

CITY:

BRAMPTON

LOCATION:

The Rose Theatre, 1 Theatre Lane

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-funding-in-support-of-skills-development-and-jobs-for-the-digital-economy-854638923.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces support for social purpose organizations

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Centre for Social Innovation, 192 Spadina Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-support-for-social-purpose-organizations-806828740.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

Presentation of the Michener Award and Michener-Deacon Fellowships

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-the-michener-award-and-michener-deacon-fellowships-809221666.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The federal government makes an announcement related to housing for individuals, families, and seniors in Winnipeg

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

200 Arlington St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-supports-new-affordable-housing-complex-in-winnipeg-831308640.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Minister Carr announces new strategy to grow the western Canadian economy and support middle class jobs through trade

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Rooftop patio – Skilled Trades & Technology Centre, Red River College – Notre Dame Campus, 2055 Notre Dame Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-carr-to-announce-new-strategy-to-grow-the-western-canadian-economy-and-support-middle-class-jobs-through-trade-802400145.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Former BC Regional Chief talks Indigenous Ownership of Pipelines at VBOT

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver - Waterfront Ballroom, 900 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-former-bc-regional-chief-to-talk-indigenous-ownership-of-pipelines-at-vbot-840298982.html


TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Minister Kirsty Duncan announces investments in Canada Research Chairs

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

University of Victoria, Michael Williams Building, 3800 Finnerty Rd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-announce-major-investments-in-canada-research-chairs-816721862.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Murray launches new strategy to grow the Western Canadian economy and support middle class jobs

CITY:

BURNABY

LOCATION:

NE 4 – Carpentry Building, British Columbia Institute of Technology – Burnaby Campus, 3700 Willingdon Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-murray-to-launch-new-strategy-to-grow-the-western-canadian-economy-and-support-middle-class-jobs-828496300.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister Blair makes a funding announcement

CITY:

COQUITLAM

LOCATION:

Children of the Street Society, 210 – 1130 Austin Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-blair-to-make-a-funding-announcement-839450840.html


TIME:

14:15

EVENT:

Minister Duncan visits the University of British Columbia to celebrate research investment

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

The Chapman Learning Commons, Level 3, Room 302 (Dodson Room), Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, The University of British Columbia, 1961 East Mall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-visit-the-university-of-british-columbia-to-celebrate-research-investment-809841181.html

