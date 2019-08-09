CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 9, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

TRENTON

LOCATION:

119 Park Road, Trenton Park (Park entrance)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-trenton-822110125.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Cape Breton

CITY:

SYDNEY

LOCATION:

50 Dorchester St., 2nd Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-cape-breton-887473536.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market (The Galley, 2nd Floor), 1209 Marginal Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-halifax-862319238.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three businesses and one organization in Drummondville

CITY:

DRUMMONDVILLE

LOCATION:

Scott Bader, Suite 310, 2400 Canadien Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-three-businesses-and-one-organization-in-drummondville-874560715.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Launch of 'better than building code' new housing subdivision

CITY:

ST. THOMAS

LOCATION:

Lot #42 Ambrosia, Harvest Run Subdivision

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/launch-of-better-than-building-code-new-housing-subdivision-886185921.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

Innovation Works – Pillar Nonprofit Network, The Solutions Lab, 201 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-in-support-of-london-based-women-entrepreneurs-and-to-address-the-london-chapter-of-the-chinese-canadian-national-council-890492164.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna announces support for Canada's innovators and entrepreneurs

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Outside integrated growth facility (research greenhouses), Central Experimental Farm, 960 Carling Ave

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-support-for-canada-s-innovators-and-entrepreneurs-863328095.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

MP Sgro makes a forestry announcement

CITY:

VAUGHAN

LOCATION:

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, 101 Exchange Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-sgro-to-make-a-forestry-announcement-821488110.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng participates in a fireside chat with the Chinese Canadian National Council

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

London Chinese Cultural Centre, Auditorium, Ground Floor, 1701 Trafalgar Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-in-support-of-london-based-women-entrepreneurs-and-to-address-the-london-chapter-of-the-chinese-canadian-national-council-890492164.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces investment in women's organization in Winnipeg

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

West Central Women's Resource Centre, 640 Ellice Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-investment-in-women-s-organization-in-winnipeg-807151871.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada reaffirms commitment to reconciliation, diversity and inclusion

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

125 10th Avenue East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-reaffirms-commitment-to-reconciliation-diversity-and-inclusion-893650299.html


TIME:

13:15

EVENT:

Minister Bains announces support for innovative companies across British Columbia

CITY:

BURNABY

LOCATION:

STEMCELL Technologies Inc., 2821 Production Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-support-for-innovative-companies-across-british-columbia-828068204.html

