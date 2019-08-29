CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 30, 2019
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Gudie Hutchings makes an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Corner Brook
|
CITY:
|
CORNER BROOK
|
LOCATION:
|
Port of Corner Brook, 61 Riverside Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-gudie-hutchings-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-infrastructure-improvements-at-the-port-of-corner-brook-891968502.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
ST. GEORGE
|
LOCATION:
|
180 L'Etete Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-st-george-824767568.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister O'Regan to highlight clean energy project in New Brunswick
|
CITY:
|
PABINEAU FIRST NATION
|
LOCATION:
|
1290 Pabineau Falls Rd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-highlight-clean-energy-project-in-new-brunswick-871734031.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly makes an announcement for greener cities
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre for Sustainable Development, Atrium, 50 Sainte-Catherine St W
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-make-an-announcement-for-greener-cities-884086302.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez takes part in press conference to announce a new investment
|
CITY:
|
AMOS
|
LOCATION:
|
G4 R&D, 761 Parc Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Greg Fergus makes an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre communautaire Père Arthur Guertin, 2nd floor, 16 Bériault Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-greg-fergus-ps-to-the-president-of-treasury-board-and-minister-of-digital-government-and-member-of-parliament-for-hull-aylmer-will-make-an-important-announcement-to-help-advance-gender-equality-in-gatineau-879966865.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Pablo Rodriguez announces support for G4 - R-D, a business in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors
|
CITY:
|
AMOS
|
LOCATION:
|
G4 – R-D, 761 Du Parc Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-pablo-rodriguez-will-announce-support-for-g4-r-d-a-business-in-canada-s-steel-and-aluminum-sectors-814978932.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez takes part in press conference to announce new investments and visits the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or
|
CITY:
|
VAL-D'OR
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or, 1272 7th Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces funding to benefit Indigenous youth in Val‑d'Or
|
CITY:
|
VAL-D'OR
|
LOCATION:
|
Kinawit, 255 Scouts road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-will-announce-funding-to-benefit-indigenous-youth-in-val-d-or-897137913.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Québec‒Chaudière-Appalaches Business Office, Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, Suite 201, 805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-government-of-canada-press-conference-to-announce-the-winners-of-the-ced-fast-forward-challenge-854163065.html
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
Opening Ceremony - Kwe! Meet with Indigenous Peoples
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-opening-ceremony-kwe-meet-with-indigenous-peoples-826525074.html
ONTARIO
MANITOBA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng announces investment in local business
|
CITY:
|
MARKHAM
|
LOCATION:
|
Multi-Health Systems Inc., 36 Apple Creek Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-investment-in-local-business-848137842.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale announces support for the Regina Multicultural Council
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Regina Multicultural Council, 2054 Broad Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-announce-support-for-the-regina-multicultural-council-888909829.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale makes a drug-impaired driving funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Regina Police Service Headquarters, 1717 Osler Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-a-drug-impaired-driving-funding-announcement-896497286.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Boissonnault announces federal investments in women entrepreneurs
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Alberta Women Entrepreneurs, 10310 Jasper Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-boissonnault-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-866661756.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Trico Homes Gems of Redstone, 37 Red Sky Road NE
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-first-time-home-buyer-incentive-amp-the-shared-equity-mortgage-provider-fund-822291552.html
