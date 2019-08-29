CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 30, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP Gudie Hutchings makes an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Corner Brook

CITY:

CORNER BROOK

LOCATION:

Port of Corner Brook, 61 Riverside Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-gudie-hutchings-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-infrastructure-improvements-at-the-port-of-corner-brook-891968502.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

ST. GEORGE

LOCATION:

180 L'Etete Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-st-george-824767568.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister O'Regan to highlight clean energy project in New Brunswick

CITY:

PABINEAU FIRST NATION

LOCATION:

1290 Pabineau Falls Rd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-highlight-clean-energy-project-in-new-brunswick-871734031.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Joly makes an announcement for greener cities

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Centre for Sustainable Development, Atrium, 50 Sainte-Catherine St W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-make-an-announcement-for-greener-cities-884086302.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez takes part in press conference to announce a new investment

CITY:

AMOS

LOCATION:

G4 R&D, 761 Parc Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Greg Fergus makes an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Centre communautaire Père Arthur Guertin, 2nd floor, 16 Bériault Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-greg-fergus-ps-to-the-president-of-treasury-board-and-minister-of-digital-government-and-member-of-parliament-for-hull-aylmer-will-make-an-important-announcement-to-help-advance-gender-equality-in-gatineau-879966865.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Pablo Rodriguez announces support for G4 - R-D, a business in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors

CITY:

AMOS

LOCATION:

G4 – R-D, 761 Du Parc Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-pablo-rodriguez-will-announce-support-for-g4-r-d-a-business-in-canada-s-steel-and-aluminum-sectors-814978932.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez takes part in press conference to announce new investments and visits the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or

CITY:

VAL-D'OR

LOCATION:

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or, 1272 7th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces funding to benefit Indigenous youth in Val‑d'Or

CITY:

VAL-D'OR

LOCATION:

Kinawit, 255 Scouts road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-will-announce-funding-to-benefit-indigenous-youth-in-val-d-or-897137913.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge

CITY:

QUÉBEC CITY

LOCATION:

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Québec‒Chaudière-Appalaches Business Office, Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, Suite 201, 805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-government-of-canada-press-conference-to-announce-the-winners-of-the-ced-fast-forward-challenge-854163065.html


TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Opening Ceremony - Kwe! Meet with Indigenous Peoples

CITY:

QUÉBEC CITY

LOCATION:

Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-opening-ceremony-kwe-meet-with-indigenous-peoples-826525074.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

DORION

LOCATION:

Township of Dorion Municipal Office, Town Hall Boardroom, 170 Dorion Loop Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-dorion-township-824951091.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Chagger makes a clean tech announcement

CITY:

WATERLOO

LOCATION:

University of Waterloo, Engineering 6, Room 5107 and 5119, 200 University Ave West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-chagger-to-make-a-clean-tech-announcement-827524944.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister Freeland announces support for science and engineering researchers at the University of Toronto

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

University of Toronto, Medical Sciences Building, C. David Naylor Student Commons, 1 King's College Circle

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-freeland-to-announce-support-for-science-and-engineering-researchers-at-the-university-of-toronto-883011417.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Launch of 20th Annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Woodbine Park in The Beach (1695 Queen St. E) on Stage #4

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-20th-annual-toronto-international-buskerfest-for-epilepsy-woodbine-park-labour-day-weekend-august-30-september-2-2019-877468449.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

'Destination Ontario' staff greet new international students

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Arrivals Level, Gate C, Terminal 1, Pearson International Airport

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-destination-ontario-staff-at-toronto-airport-greet-new-international-students-on-aug-30-847625939.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng announces investment in local business

CITY:

MARKHAM

LOCATION:

Multi-Health Systems Inc., 36 Apple Creek Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-investment-in-local-business-848137842.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale announces support for the Regina Multicultural Council

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Regina Multicultural Council, 2054 Broad Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-announce-support-for-the-regina-multicultural-council-888909829.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale makes a drug-impaired driving funding announcement

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Regina Police Service Headquarters, 1717 Osler Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-a-drug-impaired-driving-funding-announcement-896497286.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP Boissonnault announces federal investments in women entrepreneurs

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

Alberta Women Entrepreneurs, 10310 Jasper Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-boissonnault-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-866661756.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Trico Homes Gems of Redstone, 37 Red Sky Road NE

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-first-time-home-buyer-incentive-amp-the-shared-equity-mortgage-provider-fund-822291552.html

