CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 23, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

GUYSBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, 60 Green Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-guysborough-825937611.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

MORELL

LOCATION:

Leo Rossiter Park, 3 Riverside Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-morell-851404934.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three Outaouais businesses

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Location A.L.L., 307 chemin Industriel

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-three-outaouais-businesses-823403635.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Visceral Performance, a Montréal startup company

CITY:

SAINT-LAURENT

LOCATION:

Visceral Performance, 460 Isabey Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-visceral-performance-a-montreal-startup-company-848955583.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Air Canada Vacation 401 Bike Challenge

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Children's Hospital, P.K. Subban Atrium (S1), 1001, boulevard Décarie

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-extreme-endurance-bike-ride-ends-at-montreal-children-s-hospital-889854559.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada and the Anishinabek Nation

CITY:

SAULT STE. MARIE

LOCATION:

208 St. Mary's River Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-the-anishinabek-nation-876118484.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Rudd makes a funding announcement

CITY:

PORT HOPE

LOCATION:

West Beach, 35 Marsh Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-rudd-to-make-a-funding-announcement-841961419.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

Behind City Hall, 300 Dufferin Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-london-892686496.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

TRENT LAKES

LOCATION:

Cavendish Community Centre, 18 Community Complex Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-trent-lakes-868680976.html


TIME:

12:15

EVENT:

Minister Hajdu visits Jetty's Landscape Supplies

CITY:

VAL CARON

LOCATION:

Jetty's Landscape Supplies, 1326 Highway 69 North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-visits-canada-summer-jobs-employers-in-the-greater-sudbury-area-859438942.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Hajdu visits Greater Sudbury Health Community Centre

CITY:

CHELMSFORD

LOCATION:

Greater Sudbury Health Community Centre, 26 Main Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-visits-canada-summer-jobs-employers-in-the-greater-sudbury-area-859438942.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Hajdu visits Rayside Balfour Youth Centre

CITY:

CHELMSFORD

LOCATION:

Rayside Balfour Youth Centre, 214 Coté Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-visits-canada-summer-jobs-employers-in-the-greater-sudbury-area-859438942.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure Announcement in Spanish

CITY:

SPANISH

LOCATION:

Four Seasons Waterfront Complex, 40 Garnier Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-spanish-824866279.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Ontario's Thirty Bench Winery celebrates 25th anniversary

CITY:

BEAMSVILLE

LOCATION:

Thirty Bench Wine Makers, 4281 Mountainview Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ontario-s-thirty-bench-winery-celebrates-25th-anniversary-839365760.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Globe Theatre, 1801 Scarth Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-regina-875325126.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister Sohi announces renewable power investment in Alberta

CITY:

NISKU

LOCATION:

PCL Industrial Fabrication Shop, 2107 4th Street NW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-renewable-power-investment-in-alberta-838084404.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure Announcement in Calgary

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Drive South West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-calgary-873367239.html

