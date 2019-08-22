CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 23, 2019
Aug 22, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
GUYSBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, 60 Green Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-guysborough-825937611.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
MORELL
|
LOCATION:
|
Leo Rossiter Park, 3 Riverside Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-morell-851404934.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three Outaouais businesses
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
Location A.L.L., 307 chemin Industriel
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-three-outaouais-businesses-823403635.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Visceral Performance, a Montréal startup company
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-LAURENT
|
LOCATION:
|
Visceral Performance, 460 Isabey Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-visceral-performance-a-montreal-startup-company-848955583.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Air Canada Vacation 401 Bike Challenge
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal Children's Hospital, P.K. Subban Atrium (S1), 1001, boulevard Décarie
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-extreme-endurance-bike-ride-ends-at-montreal-children-s-hospital-889854559.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Globe Theatre, 1801 Scarth Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-regina-875325126.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi announces renewable power investment in Alberta
|
CITY:
|
NISKU
|
LOCATION:
|
PCL Industrial Fabrication Shop, 2107 4th Street NW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-renewable-power-investment-in-alberta-838084404.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure Announcement in Calgary
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Drive South West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-calgary-873367239.html
