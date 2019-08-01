CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 2, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

10:00

Minister Blair to make a funding announcement

CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Detachment

106 CBS Highway

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-blair-to-make-a-funding-announcement-801604090.html

QUEBEC

12:00

Media briefing with Minister Rodriguez

ALMA

Odyssée des Bâtisseurs, 1671 Du Pont Nord Avenue

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html


20:30

Minister Rodriguez makes an appearance at the Festival du Bleuet – Route 66 show

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI

Festival du Bleuet, 60 Savard Street – next to the sports centre

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html

ONTARIO

MANITOBA

09:30

Minister Carr to announce funding to support Manitoba's growth and global competitiveness

WINNIPEG

The Canopy at The Forks, 1 Forks Market Road

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-carr-to-announce-funding-to-support-manitoba-s-growth-and-global-competitiveness-821866408.html


13:00

Infrastructure Announcement in Portage la Prairie

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE

Water Pollution Control Facility, 400 River Road

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-portage-la-prairie-858708812.html


13:00

Infrastructure Announcement in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG

FortWhyte Alive, 1961 McCreary Road

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-winnipeg-849646364.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

11:00

Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER

188 East 6th Avenue

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-vancouver-841628849.html

NUNAVUT

10:00

Minister Wilkinson to make an important announcement in Iqaluit about the future of the Canadian Coast Guard

IQALUIT

On the hills beside (south) of the Arctic Winter Games Arena, overlooking Frobisher Bay, Iqaluit

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-an-important-announcement-in-iqaluit-about-the-future-of-the-canadian-coast-guard-864299238.html

