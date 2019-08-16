CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 16, 2019
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
LABRADOR CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
Two Seasons Inn, 96 Avalon Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-labrador-city-868036147.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
08:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly attends the official opening of Rendez-vous 2019 of the Réseau des villes francophones et Francophile des Amériques
|
CITY:
|
MONCTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Delta Hotel Ballroom, 750 Main Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
EDMUNDSTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre Communautaire de Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, 569 chemin Toussaint
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-edmunston-877049208.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly attends the unveiling of the Acadian Monument at Chipoudie
|
CITY:
|
RIVERSIDE-ALBERT
|
LOCATION:
|
Site of the Acadian Monument, 5702 King Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
RIVERVIEW
|
LOCATION:
|
Council Chambers, Town of Riverview, 30 Honour House Court
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-riverview-870387230.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bibeau makes an announcement in support of dairy producers
|
CITY:
|
COMPTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Valley Clan Farm Inc., 390, chemin de Hatley
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-make-important-announcement-in-support-of-dairy-producers-864291535.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes an important announcement about investments in transportation infrastructure at the Pointe-Noire terminal in Sept-Îles
|
CITY:
|
SEPT-ÎLES
|
LOCATION:
|
Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire – Locoshop, 1505 Pointe-Noire Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-investments-in-transportation-infrastructure-at-the-pointe-noire-terminal-in-sept-iles-882376566.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Canopy Growth donates $100,000 to Forest Ontario to help plant millions of trees
|
CITY:
|
KEMPTVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
275 County Road 44
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canopy-growth-to-donate-100-000-to-forest-ontario-to-help-plant-millions-of-trees-815187117.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna announces funding to support climate action by the Ottawa Community Foundation
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Confederation Park, Corner of Laurier Avenue West and Elgin Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-funding-to-support-climate-action-by-the-ottawa-community-foundation-839532556.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Ontario
|
CITY:
|
PARRY SOUND
|
LOCATION:
|
Parry Sound Public Library, 29 Mary Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-communities-in-ontario-857416003.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Pablo Rodriguez meets with representatives of East End Arts
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
St. Matthew's Clubhouse, 450 Broadview Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Opening of Gull Bay First Nation's Giizis Energy Solar Storage Micro Grid Facility
|
CITY:
|
KZA RESERVE
|
LOCATION:
|
KZA First Nation Reserve 55, approx. 175 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario on Highway 527 on the western shore of Lake Nipigon
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/advisory-opening-of-gull-bay-first-nation-s-giizis-energy-solar-storage-micro-grid-facility-867381124.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
BRACEBRIDGE
|
LOCATION:
|
Black Bridge, Matthiasville Road, (1 km north of Highway 118 East)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-bracebridge-856380534.html
|
TIME:
|
14:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Pablo Rodriguez meets with community leaders in Vaughan
|
CITY:
|
WOODBRIDGE
|
LOCATION:
|
Nicol's Pastry Shop, 8633 Weston Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html
|
TIME:
|
16:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Pablo Rodriguez visits the King Township Museum
|
CITY:
|
KING CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
2920 King Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Maryam Monsef and PS Terry Duguid announce a national strategy for engaging men and boys in gender equality
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail NW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-maryam-monsef-and-ps-terry-duguid-will-announce-a-national-strategy-for-engaging-men-and-boys-in-gender-equality-856291191.html
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces support for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurship in the North
|
CITY:
|
HAY RIVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI), 20015 Mackenzie Hwy
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-for-indigenous-agricultural-entrepreneurship-in-the-north-839299276.html
