CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 16, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 16, 2019, 05:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

LABRADOR CITY

LOCATION:

Two Seasons Inn, 96 Avalon Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-labrador-city-868036147.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

08:45

EVENT:

Minister Joly attends the official opening of Rendez-vous 2019 of the Réseau des villes francophones et Francophile des Amériques

CITY:

MONCTON

LOCATION:

Delta Hotel Ballroom, 750 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

EDMUNDSTON

LOCATION:

Centre Communautaire de Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, 569 chemin Toussaint

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-edmunston-877049208.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Joly attends the unveiling of the Acadian Monument at Chipoudie

CITY:

RIVERSIDE-ALBERT

LOCATION:

Site of the Acadian Monument, 5702 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

RIVERVIEW

LOCATION:

Council Chambers, Town of Riverview, 30 Honour House Court

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-riverview-870387230.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Bibeau makes an announcement in support of dairy producers

CITY:

COMPTON

LOCATION:

Valley Clan Farm Inc., 390, chemin de Hatley

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-make-important-announcement-in-support-of-dairy-producers-864291535.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes an important announcement about investments in transportation infrastructure at the Pointe-Noire terminal in Sept-Îles

CITY:

SEPT-ÎLES

LOCATION:

Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire – Locoshop, 1505 Pointe-Noire Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-investments-in-transportation-infrastructure-at-the-pointe-noire-terminal-in-sept-iles-882376566.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Canopy Growth donates $100,000 to Forest Ontario to help plant millions of trees

CITY:

KEMPTVILLE

LOCATION:

275 County Road 44

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canopy-growth-to-donate-100-000-to-forest-ontario-to-help-plant-millions-of-trees-815187117.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister McKenna announces funding to support climate action by the Ottawa Community Foundation

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Confederation Park, Corner of Laurier Avenue West and Elgin Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-funding-to-support-climate-action-by-the-ottawa-community-foundation-839532556.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Ontario

CITY:

PARRY SOUND

LOCATION:

Parry Sound Public Library, 29 Mary Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-communities-in-ontario-857416003.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Pablo Rodriguez meets with representatives of East End Arts

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

St. Matthew's Clubhouse, 450 Broadview Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Opening of Gull Bay First Nation's Giizis Energy Solar Storage Micro Grid Facility

CITY:

KZA RESERVE

LOCATION:

KZA First Nation Reserve 55, approx. 175 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario on Highway 527 on the western shore of Lake Nipigon

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/advisory-opening-of-gull-bay-first-nation-s-giizis-energy-solar-storage-micro-grid-facility-867381124.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

BRACEBRIDGE

LOCATION:

Black Bridge, Matthiasville Road, (1 km north of Highway 118 East)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-bracebridge-856380534.html


TIME:

14:15

EVENT:

Minister Pablo Rodriguez meets with community leaders in Vaughan

CITY:

WOODBRIDGE

LOCATION:

Nicol's Pastry Shop, 8633 Weston Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

Minister Pablo Rodriguez visits the King Township Museum

CITY:

KING CITY

LOCATION:

2920 King Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Maryam Monsef and PS Terry Duguid announce a national strategy for engaging men and boys in gender equality

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail NW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-maryam-monsef-and-ps-terry-duguid-will-announce-a-national-strategy-for-engaging-men-and-boys-in-gender-equality-856291191.html

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces support for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurship in the North

CITY:

HAY RIVER

LOCATION:

Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI), 20015 Mackenzie Hwy

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-for-indigenous-agricultural-entrepreneurship-in-the-north-839299276.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 16, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 16, 2019, 05:00 ET