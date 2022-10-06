CMRRA NAMES ELYSSA MACRI AS DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INDUSTRY RELATIONS

Macri will oversee efforts to foster corporate identity and drive brand engagement for CMRRA in support of music publisher and self-published songwriter communities

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA) announced today Elyssa Macri will take on the role of Director of Communications and Industry Relations. Macri will oversee the Communications and Industry Relations team and will report to CMRRA and SX Works President Paul Shaver. She will join CMRRA on October 17, based in Toronto.

Macri will lead strategic communications, marketing, events, and sponsorship opportunities, elevating the CMRRA brand within the global music industry. She will work closely with other members of CMRRA and SX Works to develop strategies that support CMRRA's client base and amplify the work of both organizations. Macri will also serve as a key liaison with Canadian industry organizations.

"I'm excited to welcome Elyssa to the CMRRA team," said Paul Shaver, President of CMRRA and SX Works. "Elyssa's comprehensive knowledge of the music industry and marketing excellence, combined with her ability to tell creative, compelling stories, will have a tremendous impact on our clients and the CMRRA brand."

"I've always been passionate about music, the creative process behind it, and learning more about the various sectors within the business," said Macri. "CMRRA plays a pivotal role in the music ecosystem, and I'm thrilled to join this team and support the music publishing community."

Macri previously served as Director of Marketing and Communications at The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS)/The JUNO Awards, where she led the direction and execution of various strategies in support of all JUNO Awards programs and initiatives. She is a graduate of the Media, Theory, and Production dual-degree diploma program between Western University and Fanshawe College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media, Information, and Technoculture and a diploma in Radio Broadcasting.

About CMRRA:

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA) represents the vast majority of music publishers doing business in Canada. CMRRA licenses, collects, and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold and broadcast in Canada. The market-leading licensing and royalty collection body provides licenses to dozens of digital services, including all the major online music services operating in Canada as well as YouTube, the Meta platforms, TikTok and more. CMRRA is a SoundExchange company. For more information, please visit cmrra.ca .

About SX Works:

SX Works Global Publisher Services (SX Works), which originated with SoundExchange's acquisition of CMRRA, provides administration solutions to enable music publishers and self-published songwriters to manage their repertoire and musical works across the music ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.sx-works.com/ .

SOURCE Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd.

For further information: John Vlautin, [email protected]