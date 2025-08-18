CMRAO Releases New Practice Guide on Procurement and Contractor Oversight for Condominium Managers

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO) is pleased to announce the release of its second official practice guide, Procurement and Contractor Oversight: A Practice Guide for Condominium Managers.

Building on the success of its first guide, Financial Management: A Practice Guide for Condominium Managers, released in February 2025, this new publication provides practical guidance for condominium managers and management companies for their daily responsibilities of managing condominium corporations.

This comprehensive guide supports licensees in:

understanding their legal duty to repair and maintain condominium assets;

prioritizing building issues in a strategic and transparent manner;

navigating fiduciary obligations when procuring goods and services;

establishing efficient and compliant procurement processes; and

ensuring the protection of condominium clients' best interests at all times.

Developed by the CMRAO in collaboration with industry experts, this guide is an essential tool to support professional, ethical, and effective condominium management in Ontario.

To further support the sector, the CMRAO is hosting a companion webinar on September 4, presented by co-authors of the guide, Lyndsey McNally and Stacey Kurck, who are industry veterans and subject matter experts. The session will provide insights into the development of the guide, walk through key concepts, and offer real-world applications and best practices for condominium managers.

"The CMRAO is committed to continuing education and professional excellence in the condominium management profession," said Ali Arlani, CMRAO Registrar. "That is why we are pleased to offer this resource. It equips licensees with the knowledge and tools they need to confidently oversee procurement and contractor relationships in a way that upholds public trust."

About the CMRAO:

The Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO) is the regulatory body established to provide strong consumer protection for owners and residents of condominiums in Ontario. Through effective regulation, the CMRAO strengthens the condominium management profession and helps protect consumers in Ontario's complex and rapidly growing condominium sector.

