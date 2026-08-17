CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership Completes Rollover to CMP Next Edge Resource Class

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TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") has completed the transfer of assets into CMP Next Edge Resource Corp. in exchange for shares of CMP Next Edge Resource Class.

On the date of transfer, August 14, 2026, the net asset values for the Partnership were $25.9770 per Class A Unit and $26.7841 per Class F Unit and the net asset values for CMP Next Edge Resource Class was $10.00 per Series A Share and $10.00 per Series F Share. Upon the dissolution of the Partnership, on or about August 27, 2026, shares of CMP Next Edge Resource Class will be distributed to the limited partners of the Partnership ("Limited Partners"). In the interim, Limited Partners can determine a value for their holdings in CMP Next Edge Resource Class by multiplying the number of Class A Units by 2.5977 and Class F Units by 2.6784, Series A and Series F Shares, respectively, of CMP Next Edge Resource Class. The net asset values per Class A Unit and Class F Unit of the Partnership will continue to be available on the website of Next Edge (www.nextedgecapital.com) until the dissolution of the Partnership.

CMP Next Edge Resource Class is a class of mutual fund shares of CMP Next Edge Resource Corp. CMP Next Edge Resource Class is managed by Next Edge. The fundamental investment objective of CMP Next Edge Resource Class is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian resource companies that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics as well as other Canadian equities that offer the potential for capital appreciation.

Further information on CMP Next Edge Resource Class, including a copy of the simplified prospectus for CMP Next Edge Resource Class, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the investment fund profile of CMP Next Edge Resource Class.

About Next Edge

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team having launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, value-added investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

1 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Next Edge's current expectations regarding future events. Forward- looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Next Edge's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the future operation of Next Edge and the CMP flow-through limited partnership business. Next Edge does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Next Edge Capital Corp.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com or contact Next Edge at (416) 775-3600 or via email at [email protected]. Next Edge Capital Corp., 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4