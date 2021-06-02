CMiC Achieves Gold Standard as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Construction Software Innovator Wins Recognition for 4th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CMiC, the innovation leader in ERP and field operations software for the construction industry, has been designated a Gold Standard winner by Deloitte Canada for its multi-year Best Managed Companies honors. This year is the fourth consecutive year, and fifth time overall, that CMiC has been selected for the prestigious award.

Kari Lockhart, National Co-Leader of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private, notes, "In what may be the most challenging year for Canadian businesses since the program's inception, the 2021 Best Managed winners are a shining example of the importance of leadership, innovation, and resilience in the face of uncertainty."

CMiC and the other winners were specifically praised for emphasis on organizational purpose and the health and well-being of employees.

Lockhart further says, "These companies should not only be extremely proud of this designation, but for their organizational grit, continued adaptability and unwavering commitment to their people during a year when it was needed most."

"Organizational purpose and continuous improvement have long been core tenets of our business. Achieving those goals requires an intense commitment to our people and to our customers," says Mauricio Barberi, Chief Marketing Officer of CMiC and lead of the company's participation in Deloitte's annual recognition program. "We are proud to receive the Best Managed Companies designation once again and believe this honor reflects our purpose and passion to deliver the best unified accounting and project management platform for construction firms of every scope and scale."

Best Managed Companies is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes. Generation after generation, Deloitte Private has been by the side of the entrepreneurs transforming Canada's economy – and under its wing, the Best Managed program includes 486 companies, offering a strong network to support the 37 new winners of 2021. The network continues its expansion beyond Canadian borders, now with presence in 37 countries globally.

This annual award recognizes the top privately-owned Canadian companies with annual revenues over $25 million. Specifically, the program considers a variety of factors, including organizational effectiveness, financial results and sustained growth. As a Gold Standard winner, CMiC has retained its status by demonstrating to the judges a continued commitment to entrepreneurial leadership, product innovation and a diverse workforce.

The awards are granted on four levels:

Best Managed winner: one of up to 50 new winners selected each year

Requalified member: repeat winners retaining their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review

Gold Standard winner: recognized after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status

Platinum Club member: winners that maintain a Best Managed status for a minimum of six consecutive years

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for privately held Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed each year for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

