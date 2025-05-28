Club de Madrid: Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF) amplifies global call for cooperation and dialogue from Madrid

MADRID, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a context of rising geopolitical uncertainty, the messages from the latest edition of the Imperial Springs International Forum resonate with renewed urgency. Held in Madrid for the first time outside China last December, the Forum brought together over 130 global leaders and experts to advocate for multilateralism, trust, and international cooperation.

Imperial Springs International Forum Institutional Participants

A newly released highlights video now brings fresh attention to the Forum's key ideas. The audiovisual piece captures powerful moments and offers an accessible recap of the event's main discussions on pressing global issues — from geopolitical tensions and economic instability to AI governance and climate change.

Organised under the theme Collective Action for One Future and co-hosted by Club de Madrid, the 2024 Forum marked a pivotal moment for the initiative. The move to Madrid underscored its commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue between East and West.

The event included a message from President Xi Jinping, reaffirming China's support for multilateralism and dialogue, and remarks by Spain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, Diego Martínez Belío, who highlighted Spain's dedication to closer China cooperation and global solidarity.

Over two days of high-level debate, participants discussed concrete proposals to revitalise multilateral institutions. Topics included WTO and international financial reforms, sovereign debt solutions, and global standards for AI and green technologies. Special emphasis was placed on the Pact for the Future, adopted at the 2024 UN Summit on the Future, as a shared roadmap for action.

As Danilo Türk, President of Club de Madrid, stated: "Even in a fragmented world, dialogue and cooperation remain our most effective tools for addressing shared challenges."

The full video summary is now available, offering unique insight into the ideas and commitments shared in Madrid: https://clubmadrid.org/isif-2024

