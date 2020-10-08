Closure of LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a full closure of the LaSalle Causeway for investigation work during the following period:

from Saturday, October 10 , at 12 am to Tuesday, October 13 , at 6 am

All lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions. There will be no impact on cyclists and pedestrians; however, flagpersons will be on site to escort pedestrians and cyclists across the bridge. Motorists should follow the posted detour.

Bridge openings to marine traffic will be limited and only completed if advance appointments are made. Marine traffic may be subject to delays. Boaters are required to contact the bridge operator to make appointments at 613-545-8359.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

