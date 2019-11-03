ClinicAll Enters Cooperation Partnership With The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and SEED Group

Dubai and the UAE are committed to introducing state-of-the-art digital healthcare solutions. It is a great honor for ClinicAll to enter this important partnership with the target to establish a sustainable market presence in the UAE and GCC region.

About the SEED Group

SEED Group was founded in 2000 and is a diversified company operating in technology, healthcare, tourism & hospitality, and real estate. SEED Group have formed strategic partnerships with major global companies in various sectors over the past 16 years. These partnerships help to propel their business interests in the MENA region through the support and strong base of regional connections that the SEED Group provides.

About ClinicAll

ClinicAll International Corporation, based in New York, is dedicated to the integration of digital services at the point of care – the patient's bedside – to the benefit of patients and hospital staff. ClinicAll provides a software platform for hospitals that integrates several clinic-specific functionalities, as well as an app for iOS and Android devices.

Amongst several other international applications, ClinicAll healthcare infotainment systems are already operational in the Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here, ClinicAll developed a hospital-specific user interface, incorporating a total of 24 digital medical services. This project showcases the great potential of ClinicAll's software solutions.

