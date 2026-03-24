ClimeCo Unveils Industry-Leading Product Insetting Certification

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- ClimeCo, a global leader in decarbonization, has launched the ClimeCo Certified™ Product Insetting program, an industry-leading product certification designed to recognize measurable greenhouse gas emissions reductions within a company's own value chain at the product level.

ClimeCo Certified™ Product Insetting badge

The new certification has an easily identifiable badge, helping bring greater transparency to the climate claims that consumers see on products. It provides trusted, third-party recognition for products linked to verified emissions reductions within a company's supply chain, efforts known as "insetting." By combining product carbon footprint analysis with confirmed value chain emissions reductions, the program gives companies a clear and credible way to demonstrate climate progress at the product level. For consumers, it makes the connection clearer between the products they choose and the actions companies are taking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across their value chains.

"Companies are increasingly focused on reducing emissions within their own value chains, but until now there's been less of a clear way to recognize that impact at the product level," said Linda Kelly, Senior Vice President of Certification Programs at ClimeCo. "We're thrilled to introduce another ClimeCo Certified™ Product offering, bringing rigor and transparency to insetting efforts, helping meet consumers where they are, and empowering brands to showcase their commitment to sustainability and transparency."

As demand for verified sustainable products continues to grow, the sales data shows that products with sustainability labels can see a 13–14% sales boost1, while 80% of consumers say they care about the environmental impact of their purchases2 and 79% want an easier way to identify environmentally friendly companies3. ClimeCo expects to see similar, if not more favorable, results with this new insetting certification.

For many companies – particularly in consumer goods, food, and agriculture products – supply chain emissions can account for more than 90 percent of their total greenhouse gas footprint. Insetting is emerging as a practical solution to this challenge by supporting projects that reduce emissions directly within a company's value chain, such as renewable energy, regenerative agriculture, low-carbon transportation fuels, and lower-carbon materials.

The ClimeCo Certified™ Product Insetting program verifies product-level emissions reductions through a transparent process:

Companies identify the products they want to certify and submit product carbon footprint analyses through a cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment (LCA) compliant with recognized industry standards.



Companies provide information on emissions reductions already achieved or underway within their value chain, known as insets.



ClimeCo reviews and verifies the submitted data and facilitates the procurement of additional insets to meet the requirements of the ClimeCo Certified™ Product Insetting Protocol.



Once verified, qualifying products are registered and authorized to display the ClimeCo Certified™ Product Insetting badge, allowing brands to communicate verified climate impact to consumers.

"Addressing Scope 3 emissions is one of the biggest challenges companies face on their path to net-zero," said Emily Damon, Chief Growth Officer at ClimeCo. "This certification helps companies demonstrate their supply chain decarbonization progress in a way that is measurable, credible, and meaningful for both partners and consumers."

The certification is designed for consumer goods companies that are actively working to decarbonize their supply chains and want to communicate those documented efforts in a transparent way. The program supports brands with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitments, net-zero strategies, Scope 3 reduction goals, or directional climate targets and may help products qualify for sustainability-focused retail and e-commerce programs.

By bringing the same rigorous verification and a standardized protocol to insetting, ClimeCo aims to help companies build credibility around value chain decarbonization while making climate progress more visible to consumers.

For more information about ClimeCo Certified™ Product Insetting program, please contact Linda Kelly, Senior Vice President of Certification Programs, at [email protected]

Sources:

1 Harvard Business Review, 2025

2 PDI Sustainability, EV, and Convenience Retail Survey Report, 2024

3 PDI Business of Sustainability Index, 2023

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborates with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights.

Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.

SOURCE ClimeCo

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