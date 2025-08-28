Clifton Blake closes $100 Million facility with BMO, setting strong foundation for future growth

Clifton Blake awarded milestone line of credit to grow its mortgage portfolio

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Clifton Blake, a leading integrated real estate asset management and private equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $100 Million operating line secured and led by Bank of Montreal (BMO) and syndicated with Canadian Western Bank (CWB) and Equitable Bank. While this milestone achievement provides the firm with ample working capital to further growth within their Mortgage Income Fund Trust, it also demonstrates the quality of the portfolio, having gone through the rigour of underwriting with three Canadian banks.

Clifton Blake CEO KC Daya was particularly pleased with the deal, since the loan structure not only confirmed the resiliency of the portfolio but also the strength of the firm's long-term and multi-channel relationship with BMO. "Following a rigorous review, their confidence in us was clear," said Daya. The senior team at BMO reiterated the trust and admiration lenders have for Clifton Blake amidst a tightened lending environment. "Our confidence in Clifton Blake extends over the many years we have been working together. The integrity, governance, and intelligence of this company have resulted in a strong growth trajectory we continue to support."

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Clifton Blake's Mortgage Income Fund Trust continues to prove its reputation for strong continuous monthly returns derived from a strategic and conservative approach to private mortgage lending. The investment philosophy and operational mindset driven across all investments at Clifton Blake has proven the company to be one of Canada's most resilient and vertically integrated "boots on the ground" real estate asset management firms.

Clifton Blake is known for its disciplined investment approach and strategically integrated capability curating and managing Class A portfolios spanning private mortgage lending, mixed-use real estate development and asset management. With a 50-year history, the firm has consistently delivered strong risk-adjusted returns through its Mortgage Fund, Private REIT and Bridge Funds, all of which are built on a foundation of long-term value creation and city building. Learn more at www.cliftonblake.com.

