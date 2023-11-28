CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Cliffside Capital Ltd. ("Cliffside" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEP) is pleased to announce financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company reported the following for the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

Net loss before taxes of $0.37 million compared to a net loss before taxes of $0.44 million for the same period prior year

compared to a net loss before taxes of for the same period prior year Net financial revenue before credit losses, excluding mark to market gain (loss) on derivative financial instrument declined by 7.0% to $6.7 million

Provision for credit losses declined by 31.0% to $5.7 million whereas, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross finance receivables remained relatively consistent compared to December 31, 2022 (4.47% versus 4.39% as at December 31, 2022 )

whereas, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross finance receivables remained relatively consistent compared to (4.47% versus 4.39% as at ) General and administrative expenses declined by 77.3% to $0.4 million due to one-time financing costs relating to securing funding facilities for CAR LP I in Q3 2021 being fully amortized as at June 30, 2022

The acquisition of finance receivables slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022 and subsequently paused in 2023 as the Company continued to assess macroeconomic conditions and undergo a strategic review by a special committee (the "Independent Committee"). The pause in acquisitions resulted in a 30.5% decline in gross finance receivables to $134.7 million and a corresponding 32.3% decline in the securitization and subordinated debt to $121.7 million compared to the same period in the prior year.

The Independent Committee, comprised of independent members of the Board of Directors of the Company, with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors is continuing to explore strategic alternatives for the Company. The Company does not intend to comment further until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Further information on Cliffside's financial results can be found at www.cliffsidecapital.ca, and a copy of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS), including International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis will be available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About Cliffside

Cliffside is focused on investing in strategic partnerships with parties who have specialized expertise and a proven track record in originating and servicing loans and similar types of financial assets. Cliffside's strategy is to generate revenue as an investor, affording its shareholders an opportunity to invest in the growing alternative lending sector with the potential for attractive yields and minimal operational risk while earning a reliable total return. For more information, see Cliffside's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and operations of Cliffside and the ability of the Independent Committee to successfully complete a Potential Strategic Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of operations; potential for conflicts of interests; the availability of appropriate finance receivables that may be purchased by the Company's limited partnerships under existing funding facilities; and volatility of common share price and volume. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or complete, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cliffside disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Praveen Gupta, CFO (647) 776-5810, [email protected]