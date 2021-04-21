Cliffside Capital Ltd. Reports Increased Net Income in 2020

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Cliffside Capital Ltd. ("Cliffside" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEP) presents its results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cliffside is very pleased to announce strong financial results, despite the ongoing market challenges from COVID-19:

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2 million .

of . A positive movement in net income year over year of $4.6 million when compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in 2019.

when compared to a net loss of in 2019. Net financial revenue before credit losses grew in excess of 10% to $7.4 million .

. Delinquency rate (those greater than 30 days past due) decreased 192 basis points to 3.42% as at December 31, 2020 compared to 5.34% in 2019.

compared to 5.34% in 2019. Provision for credit losses reduced year over year to $5.4 million compared to $9.3 million in 2019 through a combination of slower acquisition of new finance receivables, government's economic support for individuals and closely managing borrower performance.

Cliffside responded strongly to COVID-19. Management slowed acquisition of new finance receivables early in the year, then worked closely with its existing funders to introduce measures that assisted borrowers and managed COVID-19 uncertainty effectively. Cliffside's primary business of acquiring non-prime auto finance receivables remains well positioned as it moves into 2021. Cliffside foresees a strong pace of new acquisitions of finance receivables while it appropriately governs credit risk and any ongoing economic uncertainty.

"I am very pleased with our 2020 results despite the COVID-19 related challenges. Net income improved significantly, and we are very pleased with the continued strength of our limited partnerships' performances. We are well positioned for 2021 and remain focused on acquiring assets with strong risk-adjusted returns to drive long-term value for our shareholders" said CEO Steve Malone.

To date, Cliffside has invested $6.7 million in two limited partnerships, each of which invests in fully serviced non-prime automobile loans and are funded through facilities with institutional lenders. Cliffside looks to grow its asset base and net interest margin by closely managing its credit exposure, costs, and net interest expense.

Further information on Cliffside's financial results can be found at www.cliffsidecapital.ca.

About Cliffside

Cliffside is focused on investing in strategic partnerships with parties who have specialized expertise and a proven track record in originating and servicing loans and similar types of financial assets. Cliffside's strategy is to generate revenue as an investor, affording its shareholders an opportunity to invest in the growing alternative lending sector with the potential for attractive yields and minimal operational risk while earning a reliable total return. For more information, see Cliffside's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

