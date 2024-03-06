ClickTech announces major update to award-winning Adzooma digital marketing platform

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- ClickTech , a leading provider of AdTech software solutions and dedicated channel support making digital marketing accessible and more cost-effective for all businesses, today announced the release of V4 of Adzooma, its award winning online marketing platform.

Managing over 150,000 advertising accounts and overseeing an annual spend of over $1.2 billion, the platform has been visually re-designed from the ground up to be faster, much more intuitive, and simpler to use.

ClickTech Co-Founder David Sharpe said, "As a company, we strive to help businesses of all sizes to unlock the full potential of their paid ad campaigns across Google, Microsoft, and Facebook Ads with AI-powered insights and tailored recommendations. With the new release of Adzooma V4, we're building on our legacy as a leader in the AdTech space to deliver a platform to maximize efficiency and performance for businesses of all sizes."

Building on the recent awarding of Microsoft Advertising's EMEA Channel Partner of the Year Award, and the deep Google Ads integration of previous versions, Adzooma V4 expands its insights with Performance Reports and improved Opportunities for Meta Ads, allowing users to optimize assets and reduce wastage across more channels than ever before.

Hannah Tillotson, Head of Customer Success said, "We worked very closely with customers on building the roadmap for Adzooma V4, and the end result is an extremely powerful tool for managing your paid media accounts, whether you're a single business, or an agency overseeing multiple accounts. As well as the exciting technology we're delivering with today's release, our customers can also leverage our award-winning partnerships with the likes of Google and Microsoft to access the latest in AdTech and paid media opportunities, including exciting innovations such as Microsoft Performance Max and Netflix Ads".

Learn more about Adzooma, and sign up for a free account at https://adzooma.com

Learn more about the ClickTech Partner Program at https://clicktech.com/partner-program/

About ClickTech:

Microsoft Advertising's EMEA Channel Partner of the Year, ClickTech is a leading provider of AdTech and MarTech solutions, enabling businesses and agencies to be successful online by solving challenges around dedicated channel support, campaign optimization, budget pacing, and performance reporting.

Used by 150,000+ customers managing over $1.2 billion of spend globally, ClickTech's family of brands include Adzooma , EDEE , and GreyMetrics .

ClickTech was founded in 2015, and currently has offices in Nottingham, UK, and Seattle, US.

Learn more at https://clicktech.com , by following us on LinkedIn , Twitter/X , Instagram , and Facebook .

