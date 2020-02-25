Clickbooth.com LLC Announces Rebrand of Clickbooth, Adperio, and Ignite OPM Into Perform[cb]

The new brand, grounded in the principles of collaboration, technology, and results, reinforces the company's commitment to empowering marketers to achieve exceptional results through innovation in performance marketing.

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- Clickbooth.com LLC, the recognized leader within the online performance marketing industry, announced today the unification of its divisions into one new global brand, Perform[cb]. This extensive rebrand was driven by the integration of the CPA and mobile networks into one comprehensive performance marketing network and includes a new logo, positioning, and website.

Through Perform[cb], the company has created the premier performance marketing destination for marketers, advertisers, affiliates and partners. Perform[cb]'s vision is to empower brands to acquire new customers through incremental digital channels on a pay-for-results model. Perform[cb] will continue to develop its proprietary platform and focus on building their highly curated partner marketplace, allowing marketers to leverage "cost-per" pricing that aligns with customer lifetime value.

"Perform[cb] is a powerhouse in performance marketing. As innovators in the space, we saw the need to align our teams and services to address the needs of modern marketers. Through the rebrand and network integration, marketers will be enabled to achieve a greater ROI than ever before. We're excited to forge the path into a new era of performance marketing." - Erin Cigich, CEO, Perform[cb]

Perform[cb]'s innovative network structure means that customers will be able to access all of the performance marketing solutions and support they require from just one team. In addition to the Network, Perform[cb] Agency will continue to offer comprehensive partnership, content and mobile management strategy and services. Customers of the unified divisions will have unprecedented access to Perform[cb]'s end-to-end Performance Marketplace platform, industry knowledge, and expansive network of partners and distribution channels. Many customers were already working with two, or all, of the former divisions. Today, they will be able to continue these relationships through one converged brand experience.

About Us:

Formerly Clickbooth, Adperio, and Ignite OPM, Perform[cb] is the culmination of years of pioneering in the world of performance marketing. Perform[cb], based in Sarasota, FL, has over 135 employees across the globe from North America to Europe. Founded in 2002, Clickbooth grew organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions, each offering a performance-based solution for modern marketers. A portfolio brand of private equity firm Centre Lane Partners since 2016, the company was rebranded as Perform[cb] in order to fulfill its vision to create the premier performance marketing destination in 2020. Their "Think Bigger" vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their marketing dollars by paying only for customers acquired.

Uniquely positioned to lead this space based on brand trust, team experience, compliance best practices and technological innovation, Perform[cb] is the #1 Performance Marketplace in the world, offering strategic plans tailored to meet their clients' specific marketing goals - all while only paying for new customers vs. simply impressions or clicks. Perform[cb] is the pioneer of performance marketing. With the strictest compliance and brand protection standards in the industry, they operate with integrity and hold themselves and their clients to the highest standards. They create decisive winners, "don't let it be close," and work relentlessly to find alignment across their teams.

