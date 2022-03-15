Clickatell Announces Chat 2 Pay Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Clickatell customers can now benefit by using Salesforce Order Management to send consumers

a faster, more secure and convenient pay-by-link request via SMS and WhatsApp

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clickatell, a CPaaS innovator and Chat Commerce leader, today announced it has launched the integration of its industry-leading Chat 2 Pay payment solution with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce.

Clickatell's integration empowers Commerce Cloud customers to achieve enhanced payment options by allowing contact center agents to trigger payment requests via a payment link in chat messages. With Chat 2 Pay, customers pay for goods and services via Salesforce Order Management by simply clicking on a link delivered through SMS or WhatsApp without requiring them to expose their personal payment information to a human agent. Upon clicking the link, the customer is served a fully hosted checkout page where the customer can securely enter payment card details and submit the payment. The customer receives a confirmation of the order and a receipt via a chat message, while the contact center agent is kept abreast of the payment status to complete the sale.