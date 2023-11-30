CLEARWATER SEAFOODS ACHIEVES FISH CREW CERTIFICATION FOR CANADIAN VESSEL FLEET

First Canadian company to achieve FISH certification.

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Clearwater Seafoods is pleased to announce that seven vessels within its Canadian fleet have been certified using the Fish Standard for Crew , an independent, third-party certification program for labor practices on fishing vessels. The certification was awarded after extensive policy and procedure review was conducted, as well as on-site vessel inspections, and face-to-face interviews with crew members by the independent auditors.

Clearwater Canadian clam fleet vessel, the Anne Risley, FISH crew certified. (CNW Group/Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated)

"Clearwater's people are truly our greatest asset, and this begins with our vessel crews at-sea who are harvesting our species," said Christine Penney, Vice President Sustainability and Public Affairs. "We are very proud to be the first Canadian company to achieve FISH certification, a testament that is consistent with Clearwater's ongoing commitment to our people, from ocean to plate."

FISH certification seeks to improve the conditions for vessel crew and to serve as a credible tool that organizations in today's seafood industry can use to validate their commitments to their employees.

"Achieving FISH certification demonstrates to our customers and industry stakeholders that our fleet has achieved the highest levels of performance as it relates to treatment of crew, compensation, and onboard conditions," said Christine Penney, Vice President Sustainability and Public Affairs. "With increased efforts by industry, governments and civil society to ensure ethical labour practices throughout global supply chains, FISH certification is an important tool to provide transparency and assurance within seafood supply chains."

Clearwater's FISH certified fleet of seven vessels is comprised of clam, lobster, and scallop harvesters, operating in the Canadian North Atlantic.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods is one of North America's largest vertically integrated seafood companies. It is recognized globally for its superior quality, food safety, diversity of species and reliable worldwide delivery of premium wild, eco-certified seafood, including scallops, lobster, clams, shrimp, langoustine, whelk, and crab.

Since its founding in 1976, Clearwater has invested in science, communities, people, and technological innovation, as well as resource management to sustain and grow its seafood resource. This commitment has allowed it to remain a leader in the global seafood market and in sustainable seafood excellence.

Clearwater is proudly Indigenous owned. In 2021, the company was acquired by a partnership between Premium Brands and the Mi'kmaq Coalition comprised of seven Mi'kmaq communities in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Clearwater is equally owned and controlled by the Mi'kmaq Coalition and Premium Brands, with each shareholder participating equally in all aspects of the company including governance, operations, and financial revenues.

For further information: Christine Penney, VP Sustainability and Public Affairs, (902) 457-2348, [email protected]