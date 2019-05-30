Clearwater Announces Election of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HALIFAX, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CLR):

Today, Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated ("Clearwater") announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. The votes were cast by ballot at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in Halifax on May 30, 2019. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Colin MacDonald 41,253,573 99.24% 314,896 0.76% John Risley 41,218,946 99.16% 350,532 0.84% Jane Craighead 41,238,786 99.20% 330,692 0.80% Vicki McKibbon 40,474,590 97.37% 1,093,879 2.63% Brendan Paddick 40,378,658 97.14% 1,190,820 2.86% Mickey MacDonald 41,195,069 99.10% 374,409 0.90% Stan Spavold 40,401,169 97.19% 1,167,300 2.81% Jim Dickson 40,464,123 97.34% 1,105,355 2.66% Karl Smith 41,312,722 99.38% 256,756 0.62%

Mr. Larry Hood retired from Clearwater's Board of Directors at the close of the meeting. Clearwater thanks Mr. Hood for his service and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

About Clearwater

Clearwater is one of North America's largest vertically integrated seafood companies and the largest holder of shellfish licenses and quotas in Canada. It is recognized globally for its superior quality, food safety, diversity of species and reliable worldwide delivery of premium wild, eco-certified seafood, including scallops, lobster, clams, coldwater shrimp, langoustine, whelk, crab and groundfish.

Since its founding in 1976, Clearwater has invested in science, people and technological innovation as well as resource ownership and management to sustain and grow its seafood resource. This commitment has allowed it to remain a leader in the global seafood market and in sustainable seafood excellence.

