CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. REPORTS DECEMBER 31, 2022 CORPORATE RESERVES INFORMATION

The past fiscal year will be remembered as one of significant transition for Clearview. First and foremost, the Company successfully repaid all borrowings drawn on its senior credit facility and ended 2022 with a cash balance on hand. Part of the funds used to pay down bank debt arose from the disposition of non-core, non-operated assets at very attractive metrics.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the majority of the Company's adjusted funds flow has been directed towards paying down bank debt, however, a portion was directed toward well reactivations and optimizations. Average production levels from 2020 to 2022 declined only 4% while proved developed producing finding, development, acquisition and disposition costs over these three years averaged $1.76 per barrel of oil equivalent.

With no bank debt outstanding at December 31, 2022, the Company is now well positioned to pursue returns to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 and start planning a future development drilling program.

YEAR END 2022 RESERVE INFORMATION

McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"), the Company's independent petroleum engineering firm, has evaluated 100% of Clearview's crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves (all located in Canada) as at December 31, 2022 and prepared a reserves report dated February 16, 2023 (the "McDaniel Report") in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH"). Consistent with the prior year's reserve report, the Company used a three consultant (McDaniel, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and Sproule) average commodity price forecast dated January 1, 2023 ("Price Forecast") in the evaluation. Full reserves data disclosure as required under NI 51-101 will be included in Clearview's Annual Information Form to be filed on SEDAR by April 30, 2023. The 2022 financial information in this press release is approximate and currently unaudited.

RESERVES

The following table is a breakdown of the Company's reserves information, estimated using the Price Forecast and forecast costs, as detailed in the McDaniel Report at December 31, 2022.

Reserves

Light & Medium

Crude Oil Conventional

Natural Gas(3) Natural Gas

Liquids(4) Total Oil

Equivalent(5) Reserves Category Gross(1)

(Mbbl) Net(2)

(Mbbl) Gross(1)

(MMcf) Net(2)

(MMcf) Gross(1)

(Mbbl) Net(2)

(Mbbl) Gross(1)

(Mboe) Net(2)

(Mboe) Proved















Developed Producing 1,088 949 14,377 12,904 1,098 884 4,581 3,984 Non-Producing 152 125 551 491 50 39 293 246 Undeveloped 2,540 2,117 18,171 16,054 774 622 6,342 5,414 Total Proved 3,780 3,191 33,099 29,449 1,921 1,545 11,217 9,644 Probable 1,853 1,445 27,472 24,048 1,898 1,540 8,329 6,993 Total Proved + Probable 5,632 4,636 60,571 53,497 3,818 3,084 19,546 16,637

(1) Gross reserves are defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interests owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Gross reserves. (2) Net reserves are defined as the working, net carried, and royalty interest reserves after deduction of all applicable burdens/royalties. (3) Includes solution gas. (4) Includes ethane, propane, butane, pentane, and condensate. (5) Oil equivalent ("boe") amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).

NET PRESENT VALUE OF FUTURE NET REVENUE

The estimated future net revenues associated with Clearview's reserves at December 31, 2022, based on the Price Forecast, are summarized in the following table.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue



Before Income

Taxes Discounted at %/year (MM$) After Income

Taxes Discounted at %/year (MM$)

Before

Tax

10.0%(1)

($/boe) Reserves Category 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 % 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 %

Proved























Developed Producing 38.3 46.0 43.2 39.1 35.4 38.3 46.0 43.2 39.1 35.4

10.85 Non-Producing 7.8 5.7 4.2 3.2 2.5 7.8 5.7 4.2 3.2 2.5

17.09 Undeveloped 103.9 65.0 41.0 26.0 16.2 93.8 59.1 37.5 23.7 14.7

7.58 Total Proved 150.0 116.6 88.5 68.3 54.1 139.9 110.7 84.9 66.1 52.6

9.17 Total Probable 151.3 95.7 62.5 42.8 30.5 114.7 72.6 46.8 31.6 22.3

8.93 Total Proved + Probable 301.3 212.3 150.9 111.1 84.6 254.6 183.4 131.7 97.7 74.9

9.07





























(1) Unit Values using Net reserves, using a discount rate of 10% and calculated before deducting future income tax expenses. (2) Future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, costs arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs. The net present values of future net revenues disclosed are not a measure of fair market value.

RESERVES RECONCILIATION

Changes between the Company Gross reserve estimates made as at December 31, 2022 and the prior-year estimates, made as at December 31, 2021, using the three consultant average forecast prices and costs at the respective dates are summarized in the table below. Negative Technical Revisions in the reconciliation were primarily attributable to inflationary pressure resulting in increased operating costs in 2022, reflected in the report, causing wells and properties to reach their economic limits sooner compared to the prior year's report.



Proved



Total

Developed Total Total Proved +

Producing Proved Probable Probable Light and Medium Crude Oil (Mbbl)







December 31, 2021 1,220 4,082 1,744 5,826 Extensions and Improved Recovery 7 7 1 8 Technical Revisions (40) (211) 99 (112) Dispositions 0 0 0 0 Economic Factors 57 57 9 66 Production (156) (156) - (156) December 31, 2022 1,088 3,780 1,853 5,632









Conventional Natural Gas(1) (MMcf)







December 31, 2021 19,287 38,460 31,269 69,730 Extensions and Improved Recovery 114 1,316 (1,186) 130 Technical Revisions (666) (2,384) (2,245) (4,630) Dispositions (2,597) (2,597) (542) (3,139) Economic Factors 607 673 176 848 Production (2,369) (2,369) - (2,369) December 31, 2022 14,377 33,099 27,472 60,571









Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl)







December 31, 2021 1,379 2,131 2,117 4,248 Extensions and Improved Recovery 6 129 (122) 7 Technical Revisions 1 (53) (79) (132) Dispositions (161) (161) (33) (195) Economic Factors 45 47 14 61 Production (172) (172) - (172) December 31, 2022 1,098 1,921 1,897 3,818









Total (Mboe)(2)







December 31, 2021 5,813 12,623 9,073 21,696 Extensions and Improved Recovery 32 356 (318) 37 Technical Revisions (151) (661) (354) (1,015) Dispositions (594) (594) (123) (718) Economic Factors 203 216 52 268 Production (723) (723) - (723) December 31, 2022 4,581 11,217 8,329 19,546

(1) Conventional natural gas includes solution gas. (2) Barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. BOE amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).

TOTAL FUTURE NET REVENUE (UNDISCOUNTED) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

The table below summarizes the elements of future net revenue estimated using the Price Forecast and forecast costs without discount.















Future Net

Revenue













Before After





Operating Development ADR(3) Income Income Income Reserves Revenue(1) Royalties(2) Costs Costs Costs Taxes Taxes Taxes Category MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ Total Proved 640.1 89.5 243.9 116.7 40.0 10.1 150.0 139.9 Total Proved +

Probable 1078.4 162.3 392.4 175.9 46.4 46.7 301.3 254.6

(1) Includes all product revenues and other revenues as forecast. (2) Royalties include Crown, freehold, and overriding royalties. (3) Abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs.

PRICING ASSUMPTIONS

The following table summarizes the Price Forecast.

3 Consultant Average (McDaniel, GLJ and Sproule) Summary of Price Forecasts January 1, 2023



















Oil(1) Natural Gas Liquids(1) Natural Gas(1)













Cond. & Alberta

US/CAN

Edmonton





Natural AECO

Exchange

Light Ethane Propane Butanes Gasolines Spot Inflation(2) Rate Year $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl $/MMBtu % $US/$CAN 2023 103.76 13.75 39.80 53.88 106.22 4.23 0.0 0.745 2024 97.74 14.33 39.14 52.67 101.35 4.40 2.3 0.765 2025 95.27 13.77 39.74 51.42 98.94 4.21 2.0 0.768 2026 95.58 13.98 39.86 51.61 100.19 4.27 2.0 0.772 2027 97.07 14.20 40.47 52.39 101.74 4.34 2.0 0.775 2028 99.01 14.49 41.28 53.44 103.78 4.43 2.0 0.775 2029 100.99 14.79 42.11 54.51 105.85 4.51 2.0 0.775 2030 103.01 15.09 42.95 55.60 107.97 4.60 2.0 0.775 2031 105.07 15.39 43.81 56.71 110.13 4.69 2.0 0.775 2032 106.69 15.71 44.47 57.56 112.33 4.79 2.0 0.775 2033 108.83 16.02 45.35 58.71 114.58 4.88 2.0 0.775 2034 111.00 16.34 46.26 59.88 116.87 4.98 2.0 0.775 2035 113.22 16.67 47.19 61.08 119.21 5.08 2.0 0.775 2036 115.49 17.00 48.13 62.30 121.59 5.18 2.0 0.775 2037 117.80 17.34 49.09 63.55 124.02 5.29 2.0 0.775 Thereafter +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr 2.0 0.775

(1) This summary table identifies benchmark reference pricing schedules (in Canadian dollars) that apply to Clearview and the McDaniel Report. (2) Inflation rate for forecasting prices and costs. (3) Clearview's weighted average prices for 2022 were $113.47/bbl for crude oil, $5.56/Mcf for natural gas and $59.81/bbl for natural gas liquids.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table summarizes the escalated future development costs ("FDC") deducted in the estimation of future net revenue. The change in FDC was principally attributable to a 20% increase in estimated well costs related to inflation, supply chain issues, and increased industry activity compared to 2021.



2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Remaining Total Total Proved













Undiscounted (M$) 7,228 4,192 24,336 43,142 37,803 - 116,701 Discounted @ 10.0% (M$) 6,879 3,734 19,390 31,911 25,190 - 87,104 Total Proved + Probable













Undiscounted (M$) 7,478 4,192 46,308 66,242 51,714 - 175,934 Discounted @ 10.0% (M$) 7,111 3,734 36,155 48,116 34,216 - 129,332

FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS

Finding and Development ("F&D") costs(1) and Finding, Development, Acquisition and Disposition ("F,D&A") costs(1) calculations for the year ended 2022 are meaningless primarily due to negative technical revisions resulting from higher operating costs in the McDaniel Report compared to the prior year. Average F&D and F,D&A costs for the most recent 3 years are summarized in the table below. F&D and F,D&A costs are indicators of the Company's efficiency in deploying capital to develop reserves.



2020 - 2022 Totals/Average

PDP TP P+P Capital Invested (M$) 6,239 6,239 6,239 Change in FDC related to Additions(2) (M$) 21 17,502 15,138 Total related to Additions(2) (M$) 6,259 23,740 21,376







Acquisitions (M$) - - - Dispositions (M$) (3,241) (3,241) (3,241) Change in FDC related to Acquisitions (M$) - - - Change in FDC related to Dispositions (M$) - - - Total Capital Invested(3) (M$) 3,018 20,499 18,135







Discoveries, Extensions & Imp. Recovery (mboe) 102 425 84 Technical Revisions(4), Economic Factors (mboe) 2,231 1,751 946 Total Reserve Additions(5) (mboe) 2,333 2,176 1,030







Acquisitions (mboe) - - - Dispositions (mboe) (615) (615) (750) Total Reserve Changes(6) (mboe) 1,718 1,561 280







F&D Costs(1)(7) ($/boe) $2.68 $10.91 $20.75 F,D&A Costs(1)(8) ($/boe) $1.76 $13.13 $64.69

(1) "F&D Costs" and "F,D&A Costs" do not have standardized meanings and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in this press release. (2) Change in FDC related to reserves in the reconciliation categories extensions and improved recovery, discoveries, technical revisions and economic factors. (3) Total capital including field development capital, acquisitions, dispositions, land and total change in FDC. (4) Technical Revisions include category changes for reserves that were previously assigned non-producing reserves and moved to producing reserve categories. (5) Includes all reserve changes in the reserve reconciliation categories extensions and improved recovery, discoveries, technical revisions and economic factors. (6) Includes all changes to reserves in the reserve reconciliation excluding Production. (7) Includes changes in FDC related to additions. (8) Includes total changes in FDC, including Acquisitions and Dispositions.

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

Reserve Life Index is calculated as Company Gross reserves divided by annual production for the year indicated.



Proved

Total

Developed Total Proved +

Producing Proved Probable Company Gross Reserves (Mboe) 4,581 11,217 19,546 2022 Production(1) (Mboe) 723 723 723 Reserve Life Index (years)(2) 6.3 15.5 27.0

(1) Average annual production for 2022 was 1,980 boe/d. (2) "Reserve Life Index" does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in this press release.

OUTLOOK

The Company anticipates initiating returns to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023. While plans for these returns are not yet finalized, nor approved by the Board of Directors, Clearview is evaluating a Substantial Issuer Bid to purchase, for cancellation, a portion of the shares of the Company by way of a modified Dutch auction. In addition, Clearview is evaluating returns to shareholders via special dividends. The amount and allocation of shareholder returns are dependent on many factors, including commodity prices, credit agreements, production results/success of reactivation and optimization programs, continued inflationary pressures on corporate costs, and capital spending to maintain the asset base. While these factors bring variability and uncertainty to financial results, Clearview remains confident and committed to shareholder returns in 2023.

Clearview's December 31, 2022 year-end audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are anticipated to be released on or about April 30, 2022. These filings will be available on the Company's website at www.clearviewres.com and SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com .

SOURCE Clearview Resources Ltd.