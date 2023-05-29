CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. REPORTS 2023 Q1 RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"Following a record year for Clearview in 2022, the Company completed its asset rationalization process in the first quarter of 2023 by disposing of two additional non-operated, non-core properties", commented Rod Hume, Clearview's CEO. "Clearview now operates over 90% of its production and is in a strong operational and financial position to execute its capital program, including drilling an extended reach Cardium light oil horizontal well in Wilson Creek", added Mr. Hume.

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

At March 31, 2023 , Clearview had a working capital surplus of $2.2 million , including $3.8 million of cash on hand, resulting in a net debt (1) position of a $1.0 million surplus;

, had a working capital surplus of , including of cash on hand, resulting in a net debt position of a surplus; Closed the disposition of two more non-core assets in the first quarter of 2023 for gross proceeds of $2.2 million at $20,000 per flowing barrel of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") (72% oil) reducing the Company's asset retirement obligations by an additional $2.5 million ;

FINANCIAL and OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was down 14% to 1,801 boe/d versus the comparative quarter of 2022 at 2,008 boe/d. The decrease was due to the disposition of three non-core, non-operated properties in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 and natural declines. The fourth disposition, which closed on March 31, 2023, had no impact on first quarter of 2023 production. Natural gas and natural gas liquids production was down primarily due to the gas weighted dispositions undertaken in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company incurred a loss of $0.8 million ($0.06 per share) in the first three months of 2023, versus a net loss of $1.7 million ($0.14 per share) in the comparative period of 2022. Adjusted funds flow(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $1.5 million, a decrease of 38%, primarily as a result of lower realized sales prices for all the Company's production and lower production volumes. The decrease in oil and natural gas sales of $3.0 million was primarily offset by no realized losses on hedges in the first three months of 2023 versus a $1.4 million loss in the comparative period of 2022. In addition, royalties and operating costs in the first quarter of 2023 were lower than the comparative period of 2022 by $0.9 million. Capital expenditures(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $0.4 million and decommissioning expenditures funded by Clearview were $0.3 million which enabled the Company to direct excess adjusted funds flow towards improving its working capital position, including cash on hand. Net proceeds from the disposition of non-core assets also increased the Company's working capital surplus. As of March 31, 2023, Clearview had a working capital surplus of $2.2 million, including cash on hand of $3.8 million. The Company's convertible debentures of $1.2 million remain outstanding, maturing November 2025.

Notes (1) "Net Debt" and "Adjusted Funds Flow" are capital management measures that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release. (2) Non-IFRS measure or ratio that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures or ratios of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.



FINANCIAL and OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Financial



Three months ended ($ thousands except per share amounts) Mar. 31 2023 Mar. 31 2022 % Change Oil and natural gas sales 7,134 10,159 (30) Adjusted funds flow(1) 1,530 2,457 (38) Per share – basic(2) 0.13 0.21 (38) Per share – diluted(2) 0.13 0.21 (38) Cash provided by operating activities 1,910 2,333 (18) Per share – basic 0.16 0.20 (18) Per share - diluted 0.16 0.20 (18) Net earnings (loss) (753) (1,657) (55) Per share – basic (0.06) (0.14) (57) Per share - diluted (0.06) (0.14) (57) Net debt (surplus)(1) (973) 8,741 (111) Average shares outstanding 11,700 11,671 -

Notes:

(1) Capital management measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release. (2) Supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.



Production



Three months ended

Mar. 31 2023 Mar. 31 2022 % Change Oil – bbl/d 438 436 - Natural gas liquids – bbl/d 402 492 (18) Total liquids – bbl/d 840 928 (9) Natural gas – mcf/d 5,764 6,965 (17) Total – boe/d 1,801 2,008 (14)



Realized sales prices(1)



Three months ended

Mar. 31 2023 Mar. 31 2022 % Change Oil – $/bbl 93.06 109.39 (15) NGLs – $/bbl 48.08 62.09 (23) Natural gas – $/mcf 3.32 4.98 (33) Total – $/boe 44.01 54.06 (19)

Note: (1) Supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.



Netback analysis(1)



Three months ended Barrel of oil equivalent ($/boe) Mar. 31 2023 Mar. 31 2022 % Positive

(Negative) Realized sales price 44.01 54.06 (19) Royalties (6.92) (10.04) 31 Processing income 0.30 0.72 (58) Transportation (2.20) (1.48) (49) Operating (21.29) (19.28) (10) Operating netback(2) 13.90 23.98 (42) Realized gain (loss) – financial instruments - (7.28) 100 General and administrative (4.05) (2.57) (58) Transaction costs (0.10) - (100) Cash finance costs (2) (0.32) (1.05) 70 Corporate netback (2) 9.43 13.08 (28)

Notes: (1) % Positive (Negative) is expressed as being positive (better performance in the category) or negative (reduced performance in the category) in relation to operating netback, corporate netback and net earnings. (2) Non-IFRS measure or ratio that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures or ratios of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.



ALBERTA WILDFIRES

Not unlike many other oil and gas producers in Alberta, some of Clearview's production has been affected by the ongoing wildfires in Alberta. The Company's Northville and Pembina fields were shut-in on May 5th as a result of downstream, third-party facilities being shut-down due to wildfires. Production at these fields was restored starting on May 22nd. Clearview's Niton field experienced intermittent shut-ins starting on May 6th due to its close proximity to a wildfire. Some of the production at Niton has been recently restored with the remaining wells waiting on start-up of downstream, third-party facilities. The Company is not aware of any damage to any of its assets or infrastructure. The shut-ins due to the wildfires has impacted the Company's May 2023 production volumes by approximately 500 boe/d. Clearview would like to thank its field operations staff for their proficient and diligent response to the ongoing wildfire situation; both in reacting to the ongoing threats and their timely response in bringing Clearview's production back on-stream. The Company would also like to thank the tireless efforts of first responders and firefighters in battling these wildfires. They not only keep our communities safe but also protect valuable energy infrastructure in Alberta. Our thoughts are with those that have been impacted and suffered personal loss due to the wildfires.

OPERATIONS

In the first quarter of 2023, Clearview disposed of two additional non-core, non-operated assets. The disposition of the Company's interest in the Lindale Cardium Unit closed on January 31, 2023 and the disposition of Clearview's interest in the Bantry property closed on March 31, 2023. Including the three assets disposed of in 2022, the five properties were sold for combined gross proceeds of $5.4 million with associated metrics of $20,900 per flowing boe/d.

Operated spending on decommissioning projects in 2023 began in the first quarter and has been forecast at approximately $0.9 million for the year. This year's program will be focused on an area closure project in east-central Alberta and multiple environmental site assessments.

Clearview is actively preparing for a Cardium drill at Wilson Creek in the third quarter of 2023, the first drill in almost 5 years for the Company, following up on the successful 15-20-044-04W5 horizontal Cardium well Clearview drilled in 2018. The Company also continues to evaluate reactivation opportunities and optimization projects in conjunction with its drilling program.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Clearview is also pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held on May 25, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Murray Scalf did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Clearview would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mr. Scalf for his service to Clearview. Mr. Scalf served as our Executive Vice-President from 2010 to 2014 and joined the board of directors in 2016, serving on several board committees during that time. During his tenure as both an executive and board member Murray played an instrumental role in the development of Clearview, and his expertise in the oil and gas industry has been a valuable asset to the Company. We wish him the best in the future.

OUTLOOK

Clearview's strategy is to provide liquidity for its shareholders and as such, management and the Board of Directors continue to monitor the outlook for commodity prices and forecast adjusted funds flow to determine the appropriate timing for providing returns to shareholders. At the current time, the forward strip price for AECO gas indicates $2.30/mcf for the balance of 2023 which has had a negative impact to the Company's expectations of adjusted funds flow in 2023 and reflects prices not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company estimates that it requires annualized adjusted funds flow of approximately $7 million as a threshold for initiating shareholder returns without meaningful debt commitments. Current projections are approximately 25% below this target. As a result, Clearview has postponed, for the time being, its plans to undertake a Substantial Issuer Bid or a special dividend in the first half of the year.

Clearview would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support as we evaluate our internal development plans and external opportunities to grow production volumes and adjusted funds flow towards providing liquidity for shareholders.

Clearview's March 31, 2023 interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's rebuilt website at www.clearviewres.com and SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

Reader Advisory

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. Specifically, this press release has forward looking information with respect to: future drilling plans, reactivation opportunities and optimization projects; realized results from the Company's optimization program; expected cash provided by continuing operations; future asset retirement obligations and decommissioning costs; shareholder returns and the costs to implement the same; future capital expenditures, including the amount and nature thereof; oil and natural gas prices and demand; expansion and other development trends of the oil and gas industry; overall growth strategy; the impact of Alberta forest fires on production. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future. Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices and differentials, exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; the impact government assistance programs will have on the Company; the impact on energy demands going forward and the inability of certain entities, including OPEC to agree on crude oil production output constraints; the impact on commodity prices, production and cash flow due to production shut-ins; the impact of regional and/or global health related events on energy demand; global energy policies going forward; our ability to execute our plans as described herein; global energy policies going forward; future exchange rates; future debt levels; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition and the ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital. Although Clearview believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Clearview can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature such information involves inherent risks and uncertainties which could include the possibility that Clearview will not be able to execute some or all of its ongoing programs; general economic and political conditions in Canada, the U.S. and globally, and in particular, the effect that those conditions have on commodity prices and our access to capital; further fluctuations in the price of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; adverse changes to differentials for crude oil and natural gas produced in Canada as compared to other markets and worsened transportation restrictions. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contained future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") about Clearview's projected 2023 adjusted funds flow, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of Clearview and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the amounts set forth herein and such variation may be material. Clearview and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Clearview undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for purposes of providing further information about Clearview's anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Non-IFRS Measures

Throughout this press release and other materials disclosed by the Company, Clearview uses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-IFRS and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-IFRS and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of Clearview's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-IFRS and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze Clearview's business performance.

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

Adjusted funds flow represents cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating non-cash working capital and decommissioning expenditures. The Company considers this metric as a key measure that demonstrate the ability of the Company's continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment, to repay debt and return capital to shareholders. Management believes that this measure provides an insightful assessment of the Company's operations on a continuing basis by eliminating the actual settlements of decommissioning obligations, the timing of which is discretionary. Adjusted funds flow should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. Clearview's determination of adjusted funds flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Clearview also presents adjusted funds flow per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. Please refer to Note 14(d) "Capital Management" in Clearview's March 31, 2023 financial statements for additional disclosure on Adjusted Funds Flow.

Net Debt

Clearview closely monitors its capital structure with a goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet to fund the future growth of the Company. The Company monitors net debt as part of its capital structure. The Company uses net debt (current assets, excluding financial derivatives, less current liabilities, excluding financial derivatives, less convertible debentures) to assess financial strength, capacity to finance future development and to assist in assessing the liquidity of the Company. Please refer to Note 14(d) "Capital Management" in Clearview's March 31, 2023 financial statements for additional disclosure on Net Debt.

Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures equals additions to property, plant & equipment and additions to exploration & evaluation assets. Clearview considers capital expenditures to be a useful measure of adjusted funds flow used for capital reinvestment. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to capital expenditures is additions to property, plant & equipment and additions to exploration & evaluation assets.

Cash Finance Costs

Cash finance costs is calculated as finance costs less accretion of decommission obligations and accretion of convertible debenture discount. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to cash finance costs is finance costs. A reconciliation of cash finance costs to finance costs is set out below:



Three months ended ($ thousands) Mar. 31 2023 Mar. 31 2022

Finance costs 192 348

Accretion of decommissioning obligations

and convertible debentures (141) (151)

Cash finance costs 51 197











Cash Finance Costs per boe

Cash finance costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash finance costs by total production volumes sold in the period. Management considers cash finance costs per boe an important measure to evaluate the Company's cost of debt financing relative to the Company's corporate netback per boe.

Operating Netback per boe

Operating netback per boe is calculated by dividing operating netback by total production volumes sold in the period. Operating netback equals oil and natural gas sales plus processing income, less royalties, transportation expenses and operating expenses. Management considers operating netback per boe an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

Corporate Netback per boe

Corporate netback per boe is calculated as operating netback less general and administrative expenses and finance costs, plus/(minus) realized gains (losses) on financial instruments, minus(plus) other costs (income), plus accretion of decommissioning obligations and convertible debentures divided by total production volumes sold in the period. Management considers corporate netback per boe an important measure to assist management and investors in assessing Clearview's overall cash profitability.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow per share is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the basic weighted average common shares.

Adjusted funds flow per diluted share is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the diluted weighted average common shares.

Realized sales price – oil is comprised of light crude oil commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's oil production.

Realized sales price - ngl is comprised of natural gas liquids commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's ngl production.

Realized sales price – natural gas is comprised of natural gas commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's natural gas production.

Realized sales price – total is comprised of oil and natural gas sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's total production on a boe basis.

Oil and Gas Advisories

This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate our performance however, such measures are not reliable indicators of our future performance and future performance may not compare to our performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Specifically, this press release contains the following metrics:

Boe means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. The term "boe" may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6: 1, using a conversion on a 6: 1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

Bbl barrel Boe barrel of oil equivalent Mbbl thousands of barrels Mboe thousands of barrels of oil equivalent MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent mcf thousand cubic feet MMbtu millions of British thermal units MMcf million cubic feet

