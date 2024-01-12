CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. PROVIDES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT UPDATE

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") provides an update to the Company's cybersecurity incident.

Further to its December 6, 2023 press release, Clearview experienced a cybersecurity incident whereby an internal email address was compromised and used by fraudulent actors to redirect the transfer of certain Company funds to a third-party account. The crime resulted in the loss of $1.5 million.

Upon learning of the cybersecurity incident, Clearview immediately alerted its technology provider which temporarily disabled certain information technology functions. Upon confirmation that the cybersecurity risk had been removed from Clearview's system and the Company secured, Clearview restored its information technology functions with no material impact to operations.

Clearview continues to investigate the incident and attempt to recover these funds, including engaging third-party experts and working with law enforcement. However, due to the nature of the cybersecurity incident, these efforts may not result in the return of all or some of the stolen funds.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD.

2400 - 635 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 3M3

Telephone: (403) 265-3503 Facsimile: (403) 265-3506 Email: [email protected] Website: www.clearviewres.com



Rod Hume Brian Kohlhammer President & CEO V.P. Finance & CFO

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the Company in light of information at the time the statement of made. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes the Company's ongoing investigation and attempt to recover the stolen funds. Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this press release is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking information is expressly qualified by the above statements. Clearview does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Clearview Resources Ltd.