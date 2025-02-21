CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES A DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF DISTRIBUTION

Clearview is pleased to announce the results of its special meeting of shareholders, which was held on February 20, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of the resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital account of the common shares by an aggregate amount of $1.77 million for purposes of making a distribution to shareholders. A total number of 7,363,387 common shares were voted, representing 62.4% of the Company's outstanding common shares of 11.8 million, with 85.0% of the common shares voted, approving the resolution. The resolution is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with approval of the above resolution by the shareholders, the Board has determined to proceed with the resolution and has approved a corresponding distribution of $0.15 per common share to holders of common shares (the "Distribution"). The Distribution will be payable on March 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025. The Distribution is being conducted as a return of capital by way of a reduction in the stated capital of Clearview's common shares.

Management and the Board of Directors continue to evaluate and explore opportunities in order to maximize shareholder value. The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support as we evaluate our internal development plans and external opportunities towards providing liquidity for shareholders.

