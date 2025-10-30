Clearstone Capital Announces Acquisition of Brüst Beverages

Strategic Acquisition Positions Brüst Beverages for Accelerated Growth in the Canadian & U.S. Beverage Market

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearstone Capital, a leading Canadian private equity firm focused on lower middle market investments, today announced that it has acquired Brüst Beverages ("Brüst"), an innovative producer of premium ready-to-drink protein coffee known for its health-focused and sustainable product line. The transaction marks Clearstone Capital's latest investment in the consumer goods sector, aimed at supporting Brüst Beverages' expansion across North America.

The acquisition will provide Brüst with the capital and expertise needed to enhance its production capabilities, expand distribution channels, and accelerate product innovation. Founded in 2018, Brust Beverages has built a strong reputation for its clean ingredients and a coffee forward taste, serving a growing customer base in retail and e-commerce markets.

"Brüst pioneered the protein coffee category in Canada, bringing to market the first ready-to-drink beverage that combines the energy of cold brew coffee with the strength of 20 grams of protein," said Dwight Fraser, Founder of Clearstone Capital Inc. "By leading with innovation, Brüst has carved out a unique space where convenience meets functional nutrition -- addressing the growing consumer demand for healthier, on-the-go options. This first-mover advantage, paired with the brand's commitment to clean ingredients and sustainable growth, positions Brüst to continue shaping the future of functional beverages. We will help drive value by scaling operations and fast-tracking expansion into new markets together."

Amar Gupta, CEO of Brüst, added, 'This partnership with Clearstone Capital will enable us to continue our North American expansion while maintaining our core values. Having an experienced partner with operational expertise will allow us to build scalable systems that will position us for sustainable long-term success. Further, this partnership will allow us to accelerate our innovation pipeline and enable us to continue leading with best-in-class products.

About Clearstone Capital

Clearstone Capital is a New Brunswick-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies across Canada and North America. With a focus on high-potential growth opportunities, Clearstone supports management teams to drive operational improvements and long-term value creation.

For more information, visit www.clearstonecapital.ca

About Brüst Beverages

Brüst Beverages is a Toronto-based company specializing in high protein, functional, and great tasting products. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Brüst's current core offering is a line of ready-to-drink protein coffee beverages.

For more information, visit www.brustbeverages.com .

