Clearsense chooses Io-Tahoe's Smart Data Discovery to navigate healthcare data challenges

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Io-Tahoe, a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products, today announced that Clearsense, a scalable data platform as a service built for healthcare, has chosen the smart data discovery platform to automatically discover and catalog relationships across immense amounts of medical and clinical data. Thereby helping healthcare organizations (HCOs) across the United States, to effectively manage clinical, operational and financial data.

"Healthcare leaders need solutions to help navigate the increasing expectation for the highest levels of clinical data quality and growing regulations," said Charles Boicey, Clearsense's Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. Boicey said, "Staying ahead in today's healthcare market means organizations must find ways to improve efficiencies across all areas of their operations. Io-Tahoe is helping us achieve this."

Clearsense works with many different HCOs that have varied systems, multiple data sources and different structures. The company needed to standardize the data; it quickly realized that assigning engineers to the task would be a significant expenditure of time and money. Instead, Clearsense aligned with Io-Tahoe to accelerate its smart data discovery efforts. By taking advantage of Io-Tahoe's AI capabilities, Clearsense is able to automate its processes, reducing the resources normally required to complete the task manually.

"Io-Tahoe was the perfect fit," said David Quickstad, VP Product Development. "Io-Tahoe has a well-defined product on the market, with one clear purpose." Quickstad said Clearsense is using Io-Tahoe to identify specific fields in medical records, such as medications or allergies, in a fraction of the time previously required. "Different healthcare systems may have different ways of handling data. Io-Tahoe enables us to rapidly find where specific data is located within various data sources, and helps us identify the relationships across multiple databases. We have been able to analyze data sources with up to 7,000 tables and up to 300,000 columns. Io-Tahoe's ability to automate this process on the Clearsense Platform is a key differentiator for us in the healthcare market," said Quickstad. "More automation means more capability."

Clearsense works with any data source to help efficiently detect changes in patients for optimized clinical outcomes, track key performance indicators to drive cost down, and leverage data to improve operational efficiencies.

For more information on how Io-Tahoe is helping Clearsense, watch this video. Additionally, Charles Boicey will speak at the Strata Data Conference in New York on Thursday 26 September on 'Organizing the chaos of healthcare with smart data discovery (sponsored by Io-Tahoe).'

About Clearsense

Clearsense is the first scalable data platform as a service purpose-built to accelerate maturity and enable true digital dexterity in healthcare. The Clearsense Platform transforms fragmented data into clear insights that drive better financial, operational, and clinical outcomes. Visit www.clearsense.com or call 1.904.364.5629 to find out how your organization can gain future insights for future success.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products. In its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, the platform enables organizations to discover and search data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms from traditional databases, data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. Io-Tahoe utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our platform has the capability to process 30 billion customer records, 1.7 million columns and saves time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manual discovery and cataloging for months.

Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Io-Tahoe is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

