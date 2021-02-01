Clearford Announces AGM Update and Changes to Board

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Clearford Water Systems Inc. ("Clearford" or the "Company"), (TSXV: CLI), today announced that Mr. Dan Kenney, withdrew his re-election to the Board at the Company's recently held Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders.

Mr. Kenney, has been an external director of the Company since its initial public offering. The Company did not announce a replacement and is not expected to due so prior to its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is expected to be held in June 2021 subject to any ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19.

Mr. Glenn Gold, Mr. Ian Ross, Mr. Andrew Szonyi and Mr. Kevin Loiselle, the other incumbent directors, were re-elected to the Board by the shareholders during the AGM. Mr. Gold, the current Chairman of the Board thanked Mr. Kenney for his long years of service on the Board and contributions to the Company in that role over the years.

About Clearford Water Systems Inc.

Clearford Water Systems is a provider of unified water management solutions for the design, deployment, finance and operation of water infrastructure systems. The Company's technology-based water solutions include Clearford One® wastewater infrastructure systems, and a full range of UV Pure® water disinfection products. Clearford is the winner of the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Global Decentralized Water & Wastewater Treatment. For more information, visit www.clearford.com.

About Clearford Waterworks Inc. and Clearford ASI Inc. (Clearford subsidiaries)

Clearford Waterworks Inc. and Clearford ASI Inc. are full-service providers of water and wastewater systems management including in-field operations and maintenance, emergency operations, regulatory compliance support, engineering services and technical assistance and troubleshooting, and asset management services. The company operates over 170 treatment plants, water distribution and wastewater collection systems in Ontario for small municipalities, private developments, golf courses, camps and campgrounds.

About UV Pure Technologies Inc. (a Clearford subsidiary)

UV Pure Technologies is a manufacturer of advanced ultraviolet water disinfection systems for residential, commercial, industrial, public, and municipal applications. The company's patented Crossfire Technology® is an innovative water disinfection solution with over 18,000 installations worldwide. UV Pure has earned an Artemis Top 50 Clean Tech Company award, Going Green Global Top 200 award, two Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards, and a Canadian Drinking Water Association award for innovation. For more information, visit www.uvpure.com .

