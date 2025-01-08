CLEAR SKY LAND LEASE COMMUNITIES FUND I ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITIONS OF MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITIES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Clear Sky Land Lease Communities Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that on December 31, 2024, it completed the final assignment of the legal entities associated with the purchase of the manufactured housing community ("MHC") properties described in the Purchase and Sale Agreement ("PSA") as further outlined in the final prospectus of the Trust dated June 26, 2024 in connection the initial public offering ("Offering") of the Trust.

With this final assignment, the Trust's subsidiary was assigned 100% interest in Roseport Road Homes LP ("Roseport"), an entity holding the respective community owned homes located at each property that was acquired from the seller of each MHC under the PSA. The assumption was completed with no cash outlay as the assets of Roseport equaled the debt being assumed in the transaction. Prior to this assignment, the Trust was given the economic rights and obligations to the assets of Roseport via an agreement with Roseport that was entered into with each applicable property acquisition.

Prior to closing on Roseport, the Trust had completed the acquisition of six MHCs described in the joint PSA, under which the Trust had the right to acquire up to seven MHC properties from an affiliate seller. Following the Offering, the Trust decided that it would not acquire the Green Acres Property due to insufficient funds available to complete all seven acquisitions.

The previous six MHC acquisitions were as follows:

Elwood Park Property

The Trust purchased the Elwood Park Property for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,244,000 (excluding closing costs and working capital adjustments), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Offering and the assumption of US$455,455 in debt on the Elwood Park Property, which matures in October 2025 and bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.25%. In addition, the Trust received a credit for approximately US$1.4 million related to park-owned homes owned by Roseport, which was acquired in a subsequent closing.

Gaslight Acres Property

The Trust purchased the Gaslight Acres Property for an aggregate purchase price of US$701,250 (excluding closing costs and working capital adjustments), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Offering.

Homestead Property

The Trust purchased the Homestead Property for an aggregate purchase price of US$11,220,000 (excluding closing costs and working capital adjustments), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Offering and the assumption of US$4,032,214 in debt on the Homestead Property, which matures in December 2027 and bears interest at a variable rate of Term SOFR +2.70%. In addition, the Trust received a credit for approximately US$0.15 million related to park-owned homes owned by Roseport, which was acquired in a subsequent closing.

Lakeview Property

The Trust purchased the Lakeview Property for an aggregate purchase price of US$23,047,750 (excluding closing costs and working capital adjustments), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Offering and the assumption of US$8,433,823 in debt on the Lakeview Property, which matures in December 2027 and bears interest at a variable rate of Term SOFR +2.52448%. In addition, the Trust received a credit for approximately US$4.1 million related to park-owned homes owned by Roseport, which was acquired in a subsequent closing.

Country Estates Property

On December 6, 2024, the Trust successfully completed the acquisition of an MHC located in Blair, Nebraska, with 119 lots across 25.8 acres (the "Country Estates Property") for an aggregate purchase price of US$5,750,250 (excluding closing costs and working capital adjustments), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Offering and the assumption of US$2,474,053 in debt on the Country Estates Property, which matures in August 2026 and bears interest at a variable rate of 30. day average SOFR plus a margin of 2.22448%, (approximately 7.07394% at the date of assumption).

Village Green Property

On December 6, 2024, the Trust successfully completed the acquisition of an MHC located in Fort Dodge, Iowa, with 148 lots across 21.6 acres (the "Village Green Property") for an aggregate purchase price of US$4,628,250 (excluding closing costs and working capital adjustments), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Offering and the assumption of US$2,515,097 in debt on the Village Green Property, which matures in August 2026 and bears interest at a variable rate of 30. day average SOFR plus a margin of 2.22448%, (approximately 7.07394% at the date of assumption). In addition, the Trust received a credit for approximately US$722,424 related to park-owned homes owned by Roseport, which was acquired in a subsequent closing.

About the Trust

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities ("MHCs") in the United States. With the net proceeds of the Offering, the Trust has indirectly acquired six MHCs. The balance of the net proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy payment of other acquisition related costs, capital expenditures on the to-be-acquired MHCs and working capital, consistent with the Trust's investment objectives to, among other things, provide unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of income-producing MHCs in the United States, as further described in the Trust's final prospectus for the Offering.

About Clear Sky Capital, Inc,

Clear Sky Capital, Inc. ("Clear Sky") is the promoter of the Trust and will also act as manager of the portfolio of properties. Since its inception in 2009 and through the third quarter of 2023, Clear Sky and its affiliates have acquired or developed approximately US$1.48 billion of real estate and operating asset investments, investing approximately US$625 million of equity through various investment vehicles. Clear Sky's real estate investments are diversified across various sectors including MHCs, self-storage and multifamily.

