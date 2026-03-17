CleanStart and Just Like Family Launch CleanStart Franchising Inc. to Offer Social Franchise Opportunities Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - CleanStart Property Services and Just Like Family Home Care Canada are announcing the formation of CleanStart Franchising Inc., a new joint venture designed to grow CleanStart's high-standard, mission-led property services through a social franchising model that prioritizes people, community benefit, and operational excellence.

Just Like Family Home Care Canada Logo (CNW Group/Just Like Family)

CleanStart Franchising will bring together Just Like Family's national social franchise experience alongside CleanStart's specialized on-the-ground expertise doing complex property work in commercial environments, healthcare, and social housing.

To learn more about social franchise opportunities or partnership inquiries, visit https://setsiinstitute.com/cleanstart-franchising-inc

CleanStart was founded in 2010 on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to provide stable, supportive, living wage jobs for people facing barriers to employment. The company's focus on lifting up its staff and community members while taking on the toughest jobs was a novel mix, and helped CleanStart grow into one of Canada's largest social enterprises.

"We've been growing our company, our customer base, and our impact for over 15 years now. The team we've built and the work we've done is incredible, and now we would like to see this model flourish across Canada," said Dylan Goggs, CleanStart's Founder. "Partnering with Just Like Family is how that gets done."

This is a pairing that will redefine what it means to do business in Canada.

Social Franchising is a relatively new but fast-growing business structure, allowing business owners to grow a mission-driven service by replicating a proven model, so impact and revenue grow in concert. Since its inception, also in 2010, Just Like Family has taken leadership in this space nationwide. Since then, it has grown to over 50 franchises, making it the largest social franchising network in the country.

"Social franchising is about scaling impact without losing the heart," said Carla Langhorst, CEO of Just Like Family. "We've learned that families and communities need services they can trust, delivered by teams who are supported, trained, and accountable. CleanStart Franchising is an opportunity to build a great business while keeping social and community benefits front and centre."

CleanStart is known for its work in difficult, extreme cleaning environments and for collaborating with nurses and social workers to prepare spaces so people can return home from hospital stays safely and with dignity. Through the new franchising venture, CleanStart's operating model will be codified into a structured program that includes standardized training and certification pathways for operators and supervisors, quality assurance and audit tools to maintain consistent service delivery, robust health and safety protocols, and branding, sales, and marketing support to help partners grow.

"CleanStart has always been built for the work that others avoid. We do jobs that require professionalism, compassion, and strong safety standards," said Kurt Johnston, CEO of CleanStart in Vancouver. "This joint venture lets us take what we've proven in Vancouver and package it into a replicable system. We have training, quality assurance, and operational support so all franchise partners can deliver the same outcomes and support communities across Canada."

This joint venture will be guided by a simple operating principle: Just Like Family leads the franchise engine (franchise development, and partner frameworks), and CleanStart leads the operational engine (service standards, training, quality assurance, and safety). Together, CleanStart Franchising, Inc. will support franchise partners with both the "why" and the "how," ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of quality or mission.

The company will begin onboarding franchise partners immediately, focusing on teams ready to deliver cleaning services in commercial spaces, healthcare settings, and social housing. By combining proven social-franchise systems with rigorous operational standards, the joint venture aims to expand essential services, create more supportive jobs, and ensure communities across Canada receive the same consistent and compassionate outcomes that built CleanStart in Vancouver.

About Just Like Family Home Care

Just Like Family is a national home care organization and certified social enterprise that prioritizes people over profits, reinvesting the majority of profits into its social mission of care, community connection, education, and advocacy.

About CleanStart Property Services

CleanStart Property Services is a Vancouver-based social enterprise specializing in difficult jobs with professionalism, compassion, and discretion. CleanStart's mission is to deliver professional services for the most difficult jobs while creating career opportunities for people facing barriers to traditional employment.

SOURCE Just Like Family

Media Contacts: Just Like Family Home Care Canada, Folasadé Apanisile, Communications Strategist, [email protected]; CleanStart Property Services, Kurt Johnston, CEO, 855-297-8278, [email protected]