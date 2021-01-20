CleanSlate UV Provides Update on Staggering Market Demand and 2020 Company Momentum

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today CleanSlate UV, a Toronto-based biosafety company focused on sanitizing mobile devices, is sharing data on the company's staggering 2020 growth and expectations for 2021. The achievements outlined below have catapulted the company to 1200% YoY growth, positioning the company as the clear leader in professional mobile device hygiene.

Since completing a second close on an oversubscribed $8.25 million Series A financing this spring, CleanSlate UV has been moving swiftly in response to overwhelming market demand. This has included substantial investments in talent, supply chain, R&D and operations across the USA and Canada. These investments have built the foundation for an expanded product line that will include a next-generation software suite to drive intelligent biosafety decisions.

Since April 2020, CleanSlate UV has:

Completed 1000+ additional deployments across six countries.

Sanitized over 60,000,000 cell phones and tablets.

Finalized agreements with global channel partners spanning nine new industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality, pharma, and long-term care.

Announced major partnerships with Hudson's Bay (retail), the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (transportation), Hero Burger (hospitality) and Metrolinx (transportation).

Appointed Dr. Carolina Koutras to lead its clinical research group and the establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board.

Demonstrated product efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), the first such direct testing by any mobile device sanitizer.

"Over the past nine months we've been able to rapidly grow our leadership position in healthcare while expanding to serve other industries," said Taylor Mann, CleanSlate UV Co-founder and CEO. "Keeping phones, tablets and other devices germ-free has never been a challenge limited to hospitals. Smartphones are the third hand we never clean, and COVID-19 has shone a spotlight on that. It's exciting to work with a broader range of clients, from retailers to airports, to implement modern biosafety protocols. Our team has moved heaven and earth to meet the demand of the last nine months, and we see no signs of slowing down."

About CleanSlate UV

CleanSlate UV is the global leader in device hygiene. Clients include many of the world's leading hospitals, device manufacturers, and biotech companies. CleanSlate UV was founded in 2014 with a mission to bring disinfection into a mobile-first world. The CleanSlate UV Sanitizer is a hospital-grade sanitizer that is simple, fast and effective, having been deployed in facilities worldwide in areas such as healthcare, retail, hospitality and education. The company is headquartered in Toronto, ON with offices in Buffalo, NY and partners worldwide.

For more information, visit https://cleanslateuv.com/.

