Cleanova Strengthens Filtration Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions of Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems, Entering Ultra-Clean Controlled Environment Markets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cleanova, a leading global manufacturer of advanced industrial filtration solutions owned by PX3 Partners, the London-headquartered private equity firm, announces today the strategic acquisitions of two U.S.-based companies: Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems. Founded in 1993, Airflotek designs and manufactures custom air filtration and controlled-environment systems used in state-of-the-art cleanroom environments worldwide, serving industries with exceptionally stringent air-quality requirements, including semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1986, TES-Clean Air Systems is the exclusive distributor of Airflotek products and brings decades of cleanroom and semiconductor application expertise, supporting a global customer base.

These acquisitions give Cleanova immediate entry into ultra-clean, controlled environments critical to AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing, the rapid build-out of data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure, and aseptic pharmaceutical and biotechnology production, where reliability, performance, and contamination control are absolutely mission-critical.

Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems bring deep expertise and industry-leading capabilities in mission-critical cleanroom and ultra-clean air filtration solutions.

Airflotek's customized fan filter units ("FFUs"), used in advanced cleanroom environments, deliver high-efficiency particulate air ("HEPA") and ultra-low particulate air ("ULPA") filtration to ensure that the stringent particle control required to protect sensitive processes meets demanding regulatory standards and reduces contamination-related risks. Airflotek designs tailored filtration solutions, optimizing airflow uniformity, energy efficiency, and overall performance for unique facility layouts and cleanliness classifications. Its portfolio also includes a comprehensive suite of other cleanroom infrastructure solutions.

These acquisitions represent the fifth and sixth acquisitions completed by Cleanova since 2023 and follow the strategic and transformative addition of Micronics Engineered Filtration Group in 2025. Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems will be consolidated into a single business within Cleanova.

Chris Cummins, Chief Executive Officer of Cleanova, remarked, "Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems are outstanding strategic fits for Cleanova. Their expertise in custom FFUs, HEPA/ULPA air filtration, and controlled environment solutions extends our capabilities into semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and other highly regulated industries where ultra-clean air quality is essential. Together, they strengthen Cleanova's position as the world's leading independent industrial filtration platform, delivering an even broader suite of high-performance, mission-critical solutions for our customers."

Alan Schlesinger, President of Airflotek, and Jim Harris, Founder of TES-Clean Air Systems, commented, "We are incredibly proud to be joining Cleanova, a company that shares our commitment to technical excellence, customer partnership, and mission-critical filtration performance. Our team is excited to contribute to Cleanova's growth journey and to continue supporting customers with the same responsiveness, reliability, and expertise they have come to expect from Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems."

The Managing Partners of PX3 commented, "We are delighted to support Cleanova management in its strategic acquisition of Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems. These clean-tech businesses significantly strengthen Cleanova's capabilities in ultra-clean air filtration and controlled environments, while opening access to attractive, high-growth sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. These investments reinforce our commitment to further building the world's leading independent industrial filtration platform and supporting Cleanova's continued global growth."

Cleanova enlisted the support of Alvarez & Marsal as accounting and tax advisor; Aon as benefits, insurance, and pension advisor; Debevoise & Plimpton as tax structuring advisor; Perkins Coie as legal advisor; and Phoenix Advantage as IT advisor.

About Cleanova

Cleanova was formed in October 2023 and is owned by pan-European private equity firm PX3 Partners. The company provides reliable, innovative, and sustainable filtration solutions, combining fresh thinking with proven filtration technologies. Through its filter media, filtration systems, and service solutions, Cleanova aims to not only to exceed customers' expectations on performance and cost, but also to contribute to a better tomorrow. Cleanova comprises 19 well-established industrial filtration brands: Action, AeroPulse, AFT, Airpel, Allied Filter, CPE, Dollinger, Filterfab, Micronics, Midwesco, NFM, Plenty, Roome, SFM, Shawndra, Sidco, SOLAFT, UPC, and Vokes. With the addition of Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems, Cleanova now employs approximately 1,600 people across sites in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and the U.S www.cleanova.com.

About PX3 Partners

PX3 stands for purpose, passion, and performance. It is a pan-European private equity firm founded by Petter Johnsson, Gianpiero Lenza, and Sébastien Mazella di Bosco, with headquarters in London. It invests behind transformative themes and targets companies operating within select segments of the business services, consumer and leisure, and industrials sectors with strong business fundamentals. PX3 is committed to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams build great businesses through transformative growth internationally and operational improvement. PX3 is the continuation and consolidation of the founding partners' investment strategy and their relationship-focused and distinctive value creation model honed over 20 years working together. www.px3partners.com

