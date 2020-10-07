Cleanfarms is Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in South Saskatchewan this Fall

"We know farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. It's their chance to take unused and unwanted ag pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine meds to collection sites for safe, environmentally responsible disposal. Through this program, we help farmers keep their farms clean and sustainable. And farmers can dispose of these materials at no cost to them," said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.

Since the program began, more than 3.4 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 47,800 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.

This year's collection sites are (in alpha order):

CARLYLE - October 28 - Precision Ag - 306-453-2255

CENTRAL BUTTE - October 28 - Hawk's Agro - 306-796-4787

CEYLON - October 30 - Ceylon Pulses Ag - 306-454-2245

CORONACH - October 30 – Richardson Pioneer - 306-267-2100

ESTEVAN - October 29 – Richardson Pioneer - 306-634-2342

ESTON - October 26 - Emerge Ag Solutions - 306-962-4132

GRAVELBOURG - October 27 - Hawk's Agro - 306-648-3110

INDIAN HEAD - October 28 - Nutrien Ag Solutions - 306-695-2311

ITUNA - October 27 - Nutrien Ag Solutions - 306-795-3606

LEADER - October 27- G-Mac's Ag Team Inc. - 306-628-3886

LEWVAN - October 29 - Synergy AG - 306-789-9493

LUMSDEN - October 30 - Synergy AG Services - 306-731-1200

MAPLE CREEK - October 28 – Richardson Pioneer - 306-662-2420

MOOSE JAW - October 26 - Moose Jaw Co-operative Association Ltd. - 306-692-1661

MOOSOMIN - October 27 - Sharpe's Soil Services Ltd. - 306-435-3319

RAYMORE - October 26 - Cargill - 306-746-2055

SHAUNAVON - October 29 - Pioneer Coop - 306-297-2662

SOUTH DAVIDSON - October 29 - Richardson Pioneer - 306-567-4778

SWIFT CURRENT - October 30 - Pioneer Coop Agronomy Center - 306-778-8705

WHITEWOOD - October 26 - Richardson Pioneer - 306-735-2626

Events take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under "what to recycle & where". This year, COVID precautions will be in place.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)

The program does NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.

Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Next year, in the fall of 2021, it will be held in the northern part of the province. It will return to southern Saskatchewan in 2023.

Cleanfarms is a Canadian, non-profit, stewardship organization funded by the agricultural input, crop storage and animal health industries. It delivers recycling and disposal solutions for non-organic waste generated in farm operations. Other Cleanfarms programs collect empty plastic agricultural pesticide and fertilizer containers, grain bags and twine for recycling. Another program operating in eastern Canada collects seed and pesticide bags and in Quebec, fertilizer bags, for responsible disposal.

Cleanfarms works collaboratively with industry members, agricultural organizations and associations, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers have opportunities to manage agricultural waste responsibly.

Questions about which products are accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at [email protected].

www.cleanfarms.ca

For further information: Barbara McConnell, [email protected], P. 613-471-1816, M. 416-452-2373

