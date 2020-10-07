Cleanfarms is Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in South Saskatchewan this Fall
Oct 07, 2020, 00:07 ET
-Events at various locations from October 26 to October 30-
Key Points:
- Collection events – 20 locations to serve farmers throughout southern Saskatchewan on specific dates (see below)
- Safely manages and disposes of unused and unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete, old livestock and equine medications
- No cost to farmers
MOOSE JAW, SK, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - This fall, farmers in southern Saskatchewan can safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine medications through a Cleanfarms clean-up program.
Cleanfarms is operating the collection events at 20 local ag retailer locations. Each event will occur on a specific date between October 26 and 30.
"We know farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. It's their chance to take unused and unwanted ag pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine meds to collection sites for safe, environmentally responsible disposal. Through this program, we help farmers keep their farms clean and sustainable. And farmers can dispose of these materials at no cost to them," said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.
The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.
Since the program began, more than 3.4 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 47,800 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.
This year's collection sites are (in alpha order):
CARLYLE - October 28 - Precision Ag - 306-453-2255
CENTRAL BUTTE - October 28 - Hawk's Agro - 306-796-4787
CEYLON - October 30 - Ceylon Pulses Ag - 306-454-2245
CORONACH - October 30 – Richardson Pioneer - 306-267-2100
ESTEVAN - October 29 – Richardson Pioneer - 306-634-2342
ESTON - October 26 - Emerge Ag Solutions - 306-962-4132
GRAVELBOURG - October 27 - Hawk's Agro - 306-648-3110
INDIAN HEAD - October 28 - Nutrien Ag Solutions - 306-695-2311
ITUNA - October 27 - Nutrien Ag Solutions - 306-795-3606
LEADER - October 27- G-Mac's Ag Team Inc. - 306-628-3886
LEWVAN - October 29 - Synergy AG - 306-789-9493
LUMSDEN - October 30 - Synergy AG Services - 306-731-1200
MAPLE CREEK - October 28 – Richardson Pioneer - 306-662-2420
MOOSE JAW - October 26 - Moose Jaw Co-operative Association Ltd. - 306-692-1661
MOOSOMIN - October 27 - Sharpe's Soil Services Ltd. - 306-435-3319
RAYMORE - October 26 - Cargill - 306-746-2055
SHAUNAVON - October 29 - Pioneer Coop - 306-297-2662
SOUTH DAVIDSON - October 29 - Richardson Pioneer - 306-567-4778
SWIFT CURRENT - October 30 - Pioneer Coop Agronomy Center - 306-778-8705
WHITEWOOD - October 26 - Richardson Pioneer - 306-735-2626
Events take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under "what to recycle & where". This year, COVID precautions will be in place.
Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:
- old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
- commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
- medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)
The program does NOT accept:
- fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed
- needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols
- any other household hazardous waste.
Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Next year, in the fall of 2021, it will be held in the northern part of the province. It will return to southern Saskatchewan in 2023.
Cleanfarms is a Canadian, non-profit, stewardship organization funded by the agricultural input, crop storage and animal health industries. It delivers recycling and disposal solutions for non-organic waste generated in farm operations. Other Cleanfarms programs collect empty plastic agricultural pesticide and fertilizer containers, grain bags and twine for recycling. Another program operating in eastern Canada collects seed and pesticide bags and in Quebec, fertilizer bags, for responsible disposal.
Cleanfarms works collaboratively with industry members, agricultural organizations and associations, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers have opportunities to manage agricultural waste responsibly.
Questions about which products are accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at [email protected].
SOURCE CleanFARMS Inc.
For further information: Barbara McConnell, [email protected], P. 613-471-1816, M. 416-452-2373