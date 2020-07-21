CleanAir Engineering validates stack measurement feasibility with Picarro EtO analyzer

CRDS proven as leap in measurement and monitoring to support accurate exposure data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- CleanAir Engineering (CleanAir) has completed a feasibility study on the measurement of Ethylene Oxide (EtO) using the Picarro G2910 EtO Gas Concentration Analyzer , by measuring this hazardous air pollutant in real-time at detection limits of parts-per-trillion (ppt) from a stack. While the mutagenic properties of EtO have been known since the 1940s, the regulatory landscape around emissions and exposure limits has evolved over time. Today, while it is an important chemical used for the sterilization of medical equipment, it is now believed to be more harmful than previously realized. A leap in analytical instrumentation was required to better characterize the risk to workers and communities.

A Family of EtO Analyzers for Multiple Applications

In the feasibility study, CleanAir performed comparative measurements applying the G2910 EtO analyzer to a variety of process streams in a sterilization facility including dry scrubbers, wet scrubbers, and thermal oxidizers, as well as monitoring fugitive emissions and leaks in and around a chemical plant. According to Dr. Volker Schmid, Technical Leader of CleanAir's Advanced Monitoring Solutions Group, "Picarro's measurement technology allows CleanAir's clients to make informed decisions based on reliable rapid EtO measurements at extremely low levels."

Click here to learn more about the EtO family of analyzers.

Picarro analyzers enable the industry, services providers, regulators, and researchers access to accurate and effortless measurements of EtO, thus minimizing and preventing exposure of humans and the environment to this toxic gas.

The EtO family of analyzers represents a monumental advancement in measurement and monitoring technology and is realized by a refinement of Picarro's existing Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) platform. The technology is able to rapidly resolve complex spectral signatures at limits of detection (LOD) that are orders of magnitude lower than those achieved by traditional methods based on Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and Gas Chromatography (GC). The remarkable stability, performance, and ease-of-use of the platform, adopted over the years by the world's most demanding research organizations, now provides an exciting alternative to a market in desperate need of disruptive technology.

"We thank CleanAir for their efforts to prove this solution compared to existing technologies and showing that it provides previously unavailable insight" said Joel Avrunin, VP of Scientific Instrumentation for Picarro. "We look forward to furthering the knowledge of how EtO disperses and persists in the environment to assist our communities and industry partners in this important task."

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific applications. Picarro's industrial solutions range from mobile leak detection technology for utilities companies to trace gas analysis for semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceuticals isolators. Patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution.

For more information on Picarro's portfolio of gas analyzer solutions, visit www.picarro.com .

Contact:

Siiri Hage

Director of Marketing Communications

Picarro, Inc.

[email protected]

About CleanAir:

CleanAir is a leading global provider of consulting, measurement services, and monitoring equipment for air quality management. CleanAir's data-driven approach is centered on finding engineering solutions to often complex measurement applications in the areas of stack emissions testing, air pollution control optimization, and ambient air monitoring.

CleanAir's solutions include fugitive emissions measurements at facility fencelines for surrounding community impact assessments, hot-spot determination, source profiling, leak detection, and incident air monitoring response with an emphasis on generating defensible data for its industrial clients.

For more information on CleanAir's portfolio of measurement solutions, visit www.cleanair.com.

Contact:

John Connell

Corporate Sales Leader

Clean Air Engineering, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.picarro.com

