Clean Commodities Corp. - Option Grant

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") reports that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Corporation has granted 3,000,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Corporation. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.05 per stock option, vest immediately, expire five years from the date of grant and are subject to a four-month hold period.

The grant of options is subject to the provisions of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

