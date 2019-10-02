Clean Commodities Corp. Appoints Eugene Hodgson to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Eugene Hodgson to the Corporation's Board of Directors.

Mr. Hodgson is an accomplished senior executive with over 30 years of public and private sector experience. Mr. Hodgson is the Chief Financial Officer of Trait Biosciences Inc., a global hemp technology leader. He is also the President of Fabled Copper Corp., a copper exploration company focused on British Columbia. In addition to his executive roles, Mr. Hodgson is a Director of Red Lake Gold Inc., Century Metals Inc., and Rover Metals Inc., all publicly-traded entities. Mr. Hodgson's diverse business experience also includes positions as Director of Investments for a mineral investment fund, the First Exploration Flow-Through Fund (funded by Merrill Lynch), VP Corporate Development for Island Jetfoil Corp., Director of Corporate Development for Intrawest Corporation and Vice President of Corpfinance International Limited. Mr. Hodgson has also served on the Board of Directors of various companies including Grandfield Pacific Corporation, Arimex Resources Inc., Sea Breeze Power Corp., Silvermex Resources Inc., Chair of Pacific Cascade Minerals and CFO/Director of Timmins Gold Corp. and the Vancouver Board of Trade. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from the University of Calgary.

Clean Commodities also announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Carl Schulze as a Director with effect as of September 30th. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Schulze for his efforts and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is a mining exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including uranium and lithium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Signed,

Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Clean Commodities Corp.

For further information: Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer, 604-652-1710, info@cleancommodities.com, www.cleancommodities.com