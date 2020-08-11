Clean Air Metals Retains Nordmin as Technical Services Provider; Appoints Allan MacTavish as VP Project Manager

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") as the Technical Services Provider for the Thunder Bay North Project located 50 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. For these purposes, the Thunder Bay North Project is the amalgamation of an advanced stage exploration property (the "Current Lake Deposit") and a delineation-stage asset (the "Escape Lake Project") (previously described in a press release issued July 15, 2020).

Scope of Work and Deliverables

Nordmin will provide the following items within its scope of work:

Work Package 1 ("WP1") Resource validation

Validate and approve the existing geological model and historic estimate on the Current Lake Deposit. Supervise and approve the development of a preliminary geological model of the Escape Lake Project in cooperation with the Database Geologist and VP Project Manager. Supervise and approve the development of the drilling database and preliminary resource model for the Escape Lake Project in cooperation with Clean Air Metals' Database Geologist. Develop a global resource estimate for the Thunder Bay North Project.

Work Package 2 ("WP2") Early Tradeoff Studies

The WP2 early trade-off studies for the Current Lake Deposit will be conceptual in nature, at an order of magnitude that is comparable to a scoping/PEA level of study. The principal parameters for a conceptual study are mostly assumed and/or factored. Accordingly, the level of accuracy is ± 35%. Nordmin will incorporate risk, peer and environmental reviews, following the ESG principles, into each of the following mining trade-off studies:

Underground Ramp Access UG Mining Method UG Geotechnical Review Metallurgical/Preliminary Flow Sheet Design Tailings Management Option Analysis and Initial Design Electric Vehicle Study Surface Works and Infrastructure Study Simplified, pre-tax cashflow analysis to be included in applicable trade-off studies.

The Company is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Thunder Bay North Project Manager Mr. Allan MacTavish, M.Sc., P.Geo. as Vice-President, Project Manager of Clean Air Metals Inc.

Mr. MacTavish is a specialist in PGE-Cu-Ni exploration and obtained a B.Sc. (Honours) Degree in Geology from Laurentian University in 1977 and a M.Sc. Degree in Geology from Lakehead University in 1992. He has been actively involved in the mineral exploration industry since 1975 with various major and junior mining/mineral exploration companies and has also worked as a Field Geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey.

Allan was Exploration Manager, Canada for Magma Metals (Canada) Limited and its successor, Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Limited, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Air Metals, since May 2007. He and his staff were instrumental in bringing the Current Lake Pt-Pd-Cu-Ni deposit from a newly discovered raw prospect to a well-defined, polymetallic, magmatic sulphide deposit (now a Historic Estimate as described in the July 15, 2020 press release).

Clean Air Metals and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd., acknowledge that the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North Properties are on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock First Nation and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishnabek, signatories to the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. Clean Air Metals' wholly-owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. is a signatory to a Communication Protocol between the parties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Abraham Drost"

Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

SOURCE Clean Air Metals Inc.

For further information: Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc., Phone: 807-252-7800, Email: [email protected], Website: www.cleanairmetals.ca