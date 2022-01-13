Clean Air Metals Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Thunder Bay North Property on SEDAR

THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF) (FRA: CKU) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 1, 2021, the Company has filed a technical report detailing the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "PEA").

The technical report was independently prepared for Clean Air Metals by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. The report, titled "NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT AND PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR THE THUNDER BAY NORTH PROJECT, THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO" has been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as at January 13, 2022 and is also available on Clean Air Metals' website at www.cleanairmetals.ca.

Further to its news release on December 1, 2021, the Company also advises of a change in the calculation of the future post-tax treatment used for the PEA. As a result of amended assumptions regarding resource capital pools, application of Ontario Mining Tax, federal and provincial corporate tax, the post-tax IRR is amended to 25.2%, post-tax NPV 5 is amended to C$293 million and the post-tax payback period is amended to 2.6 years. Original pre-tax operating assumptions and PEA project fundamentals have not changed.

Qualified Person

Mr. Brian Buss, P.Eng., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved all technical information referred to in this press release.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Thunder Bay North Project is on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock First Nation and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek. The parties together are the Cooperating Participants in a Memorandum of Agreement dated January 9, 2021.

The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, traveled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and remains committed to building, fostering and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts the twin magma conduit bodies which host Current and Escape deposits forming the basis for a positive preliminary economic assessment around a ramp access underground mine reported December 1, 2021.

Executive Chair Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of geologists and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies at Thunder Bay North. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

