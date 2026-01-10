Class Action Settlement Approved: Compensation Available for Solitary Confinement in B.C. Correctional Centers

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Court has approved a settlement in a lawsuit about separate confinement and segregation in British Columbia Correctional Centers. The Settlement provides for up to $60 million. Eligible Class Members who submit a Claim Form may receive up to $91,000.

IMPORTANT: The claims period begins on January 10, 2026, and ends on January 11, 2027. If you do not submit a Claim Form by January 11, 2027, you will lose your right to receive any compensation from this class action.

Who is eligible to make a claim?

You may submit a claim for compensation if you did not opt out of this class action and if you were placed in Separate Confinement and/or Segregation in a British Columbia Correctional Centre between April 18, 2005 and October 22, 2025:

for 15 or more consecutive days; or

when B.C. Corrections knew or ought to have known that you suffered from a Mental Illness.

Those with placements in Separate Confinement and/or Segregation that ended before November 26, 2016, or occurred between December 23, 2020 and July 30, 2022, will only be eligible to submit a claim through the Statute-Barred Claims Process.

How do I make a claim?

You must submit a fully completed Claim Form to the British Columbia Segregation Class Action Administrator Proactio no later than January 11, 2027. If you miss this deadline, you will not be eligible to receive any compensation from this class action.

To complete the Claim Form online, visit: https://bcsegregation.proactio.ca

To obtain a paper or digital copy of the Claim Form, you have the following options:

If currently incarcerated in a British Columbia jail, you can request a Claim Form and pre-paid postage return envelope on your living unit in the jail.

Access the Claim Form online: https://proactio.ca/en/class-action/british-columbia-solitary-confinement/

Ask for a copy of the Claim Form from your Probation and Parole Office in British Columbia.

Write or call to request a Claim Form from Administrator Proactio

Class Action – BC Segregation

140, Grande Allée Est Bureau 200

Québec, QC G1R 5P7



Toll free: 1-877-916-1122

[email protected]

Where can I get more information?

Contact the Administrator for more information by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-877-916-1122, or by visiting the Administrator's website at: https://proactio.ca/en/class-action/british-columbia-solitary-confinement/

Proactio has been appointed as the Administrator for this class action.

About Proactio

Proactio, a subsidiary of Raymond Chabot Inc., specializes in providing administrative services for class actions. We may be appointed by the Court or by the parties involved in the case. As administrator, we do not represent either the plaintiff or the defendant . We manage the administrative aspects of the process, ensuring that the Court's instructions are carried out and that class members receive accurate and timely information.

