Class Action: Proposed Settlement Reached on Solitary Confinement in B.C. Correctional Centres

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2025 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement of up to $60 million has been reached in a class action lawsuit concerning the use of Separate Confinement and Segregation in British Columbia correctional centres. The settlement, which must be approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, could provide eligible class members with compensation of up to $91,000.

The Court will hold a hearing on October 22, 2025, to decide whether to approve the proposed settlement and Class Counsel's fees.

The class action alleges that the Province of British Columbia improperly subjected individuals to solitary confinement, causing emotional, physical, and psychological harm. While the province denies any wrongdoing or liability, it has agreed to settle the case without going to trial.

Who is included in the class? The class includes individuals who were incarcerated in a B.C. correctional facility after April 18, 2005, and were involuntarily held in Separate Confinement and/or Segregation:

for at least 15 consecutive days, or;

while BC knew or ought to have known they suffered from a Mental Illness.

What are the options for class members? Class members have the following options:

Support or object to the proposed settlement by submitting a Support or Objection Form no later than September 2, 2025 .

. For those placed in Separate Confinement or Segregation after December 22, 2020 , opt-out of the class action by submitting an Opt-Out Form by September 2, 2025 . Those who opt out will not receive any compensation but retain their right to pursue an individual lawsuit.

, opt-out of the class action by submitting an Opt-Out Form by . Those who opt out will not receive any compensation but retain their right to pursue an individual lawsuit. Do nothing now and submit a claim for compensation at a later date, if the settlement is approved by the Court. Notice will be provided if the settlement is approved.

The Court has appointed Koskie Minsky LLP and McEwan Partners LLP as Class Counsel. The firm Proactio has been mandated to act as administrator of this class action.

For more information on the proposed settlement or to obtain forms:

Visit: www.proactio.ca/bcsegregation

Phone: 1-877-916-1122

Email: [email protected]

