CLARKE INC. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

HALIFAX, NS, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. (the "Company" or "Clarke") (TSX: CKI) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), initially announced on August 7, 2025.

Under the NCIB, the Company has purchased and cancelled a total of 682,542 common shares (each, a "Clarke Share") at an average price of CAD $21.75 per Clarke Share. These shares represented 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Clarke Shares as of the commencement of the NCIB. The Company believes that the NCIB was a prudent use of its financial resources and reflects its confidence in the long-term value of the business and provides shareholders with enhanced optionality and liquidity for their Clarke Shares.

Upon the expiry of the NCIB on August 11, 2026, the Company intends to renew its NCIB program with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for another 12-month period.

The directors and senior management of Clarke are of the opinion that from time to time the purchase of Clarke Shares at the prevailing market price are a worthwhile use of available funds and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Company has undertaken various substantial issuer bids and NCIBs over time, as it believes these programs provide shareholders with an effective means to access liquidity and maintain optionality. Dating back to 2015, Clarke has purchased for cancellation an aggregate of more than 10.7 million Clarke Shares by means of open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX and on Canadian alternative trading systems pursuant to prior substantial issuer bids and NCIBs. As of today's date, there are 12,968,315 issued and outstanding Clarke Shares.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

This press release may contain or refer to certain forward-looking statements relating, but not limited, to the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs with respect to the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budgets", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or equivalents or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those with respect to the expiration of the Company's NCIB; the Company's intention to renew its NCIB program upon expiry; the long-term value of the Company's business and the optionality and liquidity of the Clarke Shares. Forward-looking statements rely on certain underlying assumptions that, if not realized, can result in such forward-looking statements not being achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's investment strategy, legal and regulatory risks, general market risk, potential lack of diversification in the Company's investments, interest rates, foreign currency fluctuations, the sale of Company assets, the expectation that the Company's redeployment of capital from its asset dispositions, renovations and repurposes will be accretive to the Company's shareholders, the anticipated timing for completion of the Company's construction projects and renovations, reliance on key executives and the factors described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as estimated or intended, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Other than as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company does not update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About Clarke

Clarke is real estate company with holdings across real estate sectors – primarily residential, furnished suites and hospitality. The Clarke Shares (CKI) trade on the TSX. For more information about Clarke, please visit our website at www.clarkeinc.com.

SOURCE Clarke Inc.

For further information, please contact: Tom Casey, Chief Financial Officer, Clarke Inc., Telephone: 902-420-6446