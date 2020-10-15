Clarke Announces Shareholder Approval and Expected Effective Date of Share Consolidation and Share Split

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. ("Clarke" or the "Company") (TSX: CKI) (TSX: CKI.DB), announced today that the previously announced 1 for 1,000 share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares (the "Common Shares") followed immediately by a 1,000 to 1 share split (the "Split" and together with the Consolidation, the "Share Capital Amendments") received shareholder approval at Clarke's special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

The Share Capital Amendments are expected to become effective on October 21, 2020 (the "Effective Date") for Common Shares held by shareholders at the close of business on October 20, 2020 (the "Determination Date"). The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Share Capital Amendments basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange within three business days of the Effective Date under the same trading symbol.

As previously announced, shareholders who hold less than 1,000 Common Shares as of the Determination Date will be entitled to cash consideration equal to that number of pre-Consolidation Common Shares held by the holder multiplied by an amount equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares for the twenty trading days immediately preceding the Effective Date, rounded to the nearest whole cent (the "Cash Consideration").

Letters of transmittal were mailed to registered shareholders on September 21, 2020 providing instructions to surrender the certificates or DRS advices evidencing their Common Shares to Clarke's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), for (a) in the case of holders of 1,000 or more Common Shares as of the Determination Date, replacement DRS advices representing the same number of Common Shares they currently hold and (b) in the case of holders of less than 1,000 Common Shares as of the Determination Date, the Cash Consideration. Copies of the letters of transmittal are available on Clarke's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Registered shareholders may also contact Computershare to request a copy of the letter of transmittal at 1-800-564-6253 or [email protected] .

Non-registered shareholders who hold their Common Shares through an intermediary such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker should note that these intermediaries may have their own procedures for processing the Share Capital Amendments which may differ from those described above for registered shareholders. Non-registered shareholders who have questions should contact their intermediary for more information.

Halifax-based Clarke invests in a variety of private and publicly-traded businesses and participates actively where necessary to enhance the performance of such businesses and increase its return. Clarke's securities trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (CKI, CKI.DB); for more information about Clarke Inc., please visit our website at www.clarkeinc.com.

For further information: Stephen Cyr, CFO, at (902) 442-3415.

