Clarivate to Partner with OhioLINK and SearchOhio to Create a New Unified Library Experience Across the State of Ohio

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced a partnership with OhioLINK, Ohio's academic library consortium, and SearchOhio, a consortium of Ohio public libraries, to develop a new library resource sharing consortial experience.

Through this partnership Clarivate will unify OhioLINK and SearchOhio's resource sharing platforms to enhance library user experiences and services, improve operational efficiencies and build upon existing consortia collaboration. The new solution is expected to be implemented by mid-year in 2025.

The new solution will integrate OhioLINK and SearchOhio's existing INN-Reach platforms, part of Innovative™, into a single new consortial experience. It will deliver an intuitive and seamless user experience through a unified view of and access to library materials from 45 public library systems and 87 institutions across the state of Ohio. The streamlined user interface will make it easy for patrons to discover library resources and explore new content, improving learning outcomes.

Amy Pawlowski, Executive Director of OhioLINK, said: "OhioLINK has a 30-year track record of utilizing technology to support Ohio's teaching, learning and research. We are excited to again be at the leading edge of peer-to-peer lending after collaborating with Innovative to develop its first consortial resource sharing platform in the early 90s."

Erin Francoeur, Executive Director of the Westerville Public Library, which oversees the administration, technical infrastructure and consortial catalog for SearchOhio, said: "We are excited to collaborate with OhioLINK and Clarivate on a future-focused experience for Ohio's public library patrons to support their pursuit of library resources that provide information and inspiration."

Yariv Kursh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ex Libris and Innovative, part of Clarivate said: "At Clarivate, we believe that true impact comes from collaborative engagement to support lifelong learners. We are pleased to bring our expertise and advanced technology to this partnership with OhioLINK and SearchOhio to develop a forward-thinking library resource sharing consortial experience that meets the evolving needs of libraries and their patrons, no matter if they are an academic researcher, student or a public library patron."

