Clarivate RiskMark Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Tool for Lawyers

Prestigious awards program recognizes innovative AI technology transforming trademark risk assessment for legal professionals

LONDON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that RiskMark has been named the winner of the 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Tool for Lawyers. The award recognizes AI-driven solutions that significantly enhance the efficiency, accuracy and capabilities of legal professionals through advanced technology.

RiskMark from Clarivate addresses one of the most challenging aspects of trademark practice: evaluating likelihood of confusion, and assessing trademark risk quickly and reliably using evidence-based insights. Launched in 2025, RiskMark combines predictive and generative AI within a single workflow, enabling attorneys to assess similarity risks, identify potential conflicts and generate legally grounded draft arguments in minutes rather than hours.

François Neuville, Senior Vice President, Brand IP, Clarivate, said: "We are honored to receive this recognition for RiskMark. Trademark professionals face increasing complexity as they navigate global trademark landscapes, evolving case law and growing volumes of data. We designed RiskMark to transform trademark risk assessment by combining trusted data, legal expertise and advanced AI into a single workflow. By reducing what can often be hours of manual research to minutes, RiskMark helps legal professionals make faster, more informed decisions and deliver stronger outcomes for their clients."

Built on 172.5 million trademark records across 188 jurisdictions and more than five million court and administrative decisions, RiskMark delivers near-instant, data-driven insights across visual, phonetic, semantic and goods/services dimensions. Its predictive AI surfaces conflicts grounded in legal precedent, while its generative AI produces tailored, principle-based drafts that help attorneys respond with confidence and anticipate potential opposition arguments.

In 2025, RiskMark was named "LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year" by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, highlighting Clarivate's commitment to delivering innovative AI-powered solutions for legal and intellectual property professionals.

For more information, please visit RiskMark.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

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SOURCE Clarivate Plc