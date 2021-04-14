Clarivate Releases Annual Sustainability Report Outlining 2020 Progress and Plans for the Future

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today published its first ever Annual Sustainability Report. The interactive report outlines the progress Clarivate made in 2020 in the areas of Governance, Environment, Colleagues and Community, and presents plans for 2021 as well as long term goals for the business.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO of Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we believe that collaboration is key to fostering a sustainable world. Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation and is on a mission to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems. Our vision is to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. Sustainability is at the heart of what we do – we help companies innovating for a better future while operating with the highest social, environmental and ethics standards. We've set ambitious goals to become one of the top companies to work for, to be carbon neutral by 2024 and to be listed on both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the FTSE4 GOOD Index based on our 2023 performance."

Innovation is essential to boost human ingenuity that can change the world. 2020 turned the world as we knew it upside down and as unprecedented events and the global pandemic unfolded, many longstanding issues were put on the spotlight such as the climate crisis, social unrest, healthcare and environmental issues. These difficult challenges have one thing in common: they require commitment and innovation to solve them. At its core, Clarivate is on a mission to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions.

Collaboration is essential to fostering a sustainable world. During 2020, Clarivate opened access to COVID-19 information resources, provided free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles, and launched the first of several therapeutically oriented data lakes, the coronavirus, virology and infectious disease (CVID) data lake that brought together comprehensive data assets backed by actionable analytics and expert consultants with deep domain knowledge. In September 2020, Clarivate also launched the MarkMonitor Domains for Good program, developed specifically for nonprofits and other mission-driven, for-good organizations.

Clarivate is making strides toward improving its Environmental, Social and Governance performance. Clarivate is committed to maintaining the highest level of integrity, protecting the planet, empowering colleagues to thrive and building collaborative global communities from within by adhering to the highest social, environmental and ethics standards. In 2020, Clarivate initiated sustainable workplaces and a workplace transformation strategy, while enlisting JLL, a leader in sustainable real estate, as its primary facilities manager to measure and monitor its energy, water, recycling, waste and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Furthermore, it launched an R2 compliant e-waste recycling effort throughout its global operations.

Diversity sits at the heart of sustainability. In 2020 Clarivate became a signatory to the Women's Empowerment Principles, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ (with two Clarivate colleagues joining the CEO Action for Racial Equality fellowship), joined Stonewall's Trans Rights are Human Rights campaign and donated $150,000 to organizations aligned with its colleague resource groups: Women For Women International, Kaleidoscope Trust, Code2040, Global Mentorship Initiative, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Kiva.

Clarivate has set goals for 2021 that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read the full Clarivate Annual Sustainability Report.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated events and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of the control of Clarivate that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

